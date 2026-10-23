Kaká Siblings: Getting to Know Digão

Ricardo Izecson dos Santos Leite, widely known as Kaká, is a retired Brazilian professional footballer born on 22 April 1982 in Gama, Federal District, Brazil.

He played primarily as an attacking midfielder and became one of the most celebrated players of his generation for his vision, pace, dribbling, precise passing, and goal-scoring ability from midfield.

Raised in a middle-class family after moving to São Paulo at age seven, he balanced education and football from a young age.

He is also recognized for his strong Christian faith and humanitarian efforts, including serving as a UN World Food Programme ambassador.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Kaká has one younger sibling, his brother Rodrigo Izecson dos Santos Leite, better known as Digão.

Born in 1985, Digão also pursued a professional football career as a defender.

He came through the São Paulo youth ranks after Kaká and later had spells in Europe, including time at AC Milan, though he made far fewer appearances and never reached the same heights as his brother.

Digão’s limited playing time and moves between clubs often placed him in the shadow of Kaká’s success.

Career

Kaká began his organized football journey in São Paulo’s youth system after being spotted at a local club.

He made his senior debut for São Paulo FC in 2001 at age 18 and quickly established himself, earning recognition as one of Brazil’s brightest talents.

Also Read: Bettino Craxi Siblings: All About Rosilde and Antonio Craxi

In 2003 he transferred to Italian giants AC Milan for a relatively modest fee.

There he reached his peak, helping the team win Serie A in his first season and starring in the 2006–07 UEFA Champions League campaign, where he was the competition’s top scorer as Milan claimed the title.

After six successful years in Italy he moved to Real Madrid in 2009 for a large transfer fee.

At the Spanish club he contributed to La Liga and Copa del Rey successes before returning briefly to Milan.

He later joined Orlando City in Major League Soccer, with a loan spell back at São Paulo, and retired in 2017.

Internationally he represented Brazil from 2002 to 2016, earning nearly 100 caps.

Accolades

Kaká’s individual and team honors place him among an elite group of players who have won the FIFA World Cup, the UEFA Champions League, and the Ballon d’Or.

In 2007 he claimed both the Ballon d’Or and the FIFA World Player of the Year award after his outstanding season with Milan.

He was a member of Brazil’s 2002 World Cup-winning squad and helped the national team capture the FIFA Confederations Cup in 2005 and 2009, earning the Golden Ball as the best player in the latter tournament.

Club trophies include Serie A, the UEFA Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, La Liga, and the Copa del Rey.

He also received multiple selections to the FIFA World XI and UEFA Team of the Year, along with recognition as UEFA Club Footballer of the Year and Serie A Footballer of the Year on more than one occasion.