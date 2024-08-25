KNUT Calls Off Planned Teachers’ Strike 

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) Sunday has withdrawn the teachers’ strike notice.

Knut Secretary-General Collins Oyuu said the decision has been made to give the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) time to address their major demands.

To this effect, Mr Oyuu has asked all Knut members to report to school on Monday.

This came as their KUPPET announced they will proceed with the strike.

Following a day-long meeting by KNUT’s National Executive Council (NEC) on Sunday, the union arrived at the decision to call off the strike even as it engages the government on the way forward.

“The NEC has, therefore, today August 25, 2024, agreed to withdraw the strike action notice which was elapsing midnight August 25, 2024 since we have commenced addressing the remaining matters administratively. In light of the latest developments, we direct our teachers to resume duty effective Monday, August 26, 2024,” KNUT announced in a statement signed by Oyuu.

The union said it arrived at the decision having considered all options in the developments of the matters at hand and the level of commitment by both the government, TSC and the teachers’ position in driving the education agenda.

KNUT said despite being not convinced with some of the steps taken by the government and TSC to address pressing concerns, it believes there is good will to meet the demands raised by the union.

Some of these demands included permanent employment of 46,000 Junior Secondary School teachers, promotion of 130,000 teachers, immediate implementation of the second phase of the 2021/2025 amended CBA signed between TSC and KNUT and immediate remittance of the third-party deductions accrued to their respective organisations.

KNUT said in the discussions with TSC, the teachers employer said it had, among others, promoted 51,232 teachers, remitted the third-party deductions and was in the process of implementing the amended CBA.

KNUT, however, is not fully convinced with the answers given by TSC, but has agreed to call off the strike even as they follow up on the yet to be met demands.

“Meanwhile we assure our members that the union is committed to resolve the matters herewith failure to which we shall revert to the initial position since the strike notice has only been withdrawn,” KNUT said.