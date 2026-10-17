KRA Intercepts 52 Refurbished Phones, Three Drones at JKIA

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) customs officers have intercepted 52 refurbished mobile phones and three drones at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) during passenger screening.

In a statement, KRA said the interception was part of its efforts to enforce import regulations, protect government revenue and secure the country’s borders.

“KRA remains committed to safeguarding government revenue, protecting Kenya’s borders and ensuring compliance with import regulations,” the authority said.

The importation of refurbished mobile phones for commercial purposes in Kenya is subject to regulatory requirements overseen by KRA and the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA).

Businesses and individuals seeking to commercially import and distribute mobile devices must apply for a Communications Equipment Distributor (CED) licence through the CA portal.

Importers are also required to confirm that the specific mobile phone models they intend to bring into the country have received type approval from the Communications Authority.