Lauren Bennett was an English singer, songwriter and performer who had an estimated net worth of $5 million at the time of her death in 2026.

She rose to international fame after featuring on LMFAO’s global hit “Party Rock Anthem,” one of the biggest songs of 2011. Bennett also gained recognition as a member of the girl groups Paradiso Girls and G.R.L., while building a solo career with songs including “I Wish I Wish” and “Hurricane.”

Her death at the age of 36 was announced by her former bandmates in July 2026, prompting tributes from fans and fellow musicians around the world.

Lauren Bennett Net Worth $5 Million Date of Birth June 24, 1989 Place of Birth England Nationality Singer, Songwriter

Early life

Lauren Diane Bennett was born on June 24, 1989, in England.

She developed an interest in music and performing at a young age before pursuing a professional singing career that would eventually see her perform alongside some of the biggest names in pop music.

Career with Paradiso Girls

Bennett first entered the international music scene as a member of Paradiso Girls, a multinational girl group created by Robin Antin.

The group signed with Interscope Records and released their debut single “Patron Tequila,” featuring Lil Jon and Eve, in 2009.

The song reached the top three on the US Hot Dance Club Play chart and also charted in Canada.

Although the group released another single, “Who’s My Bitch,” it failed to achieve similar success, and Paradiso Girls disbanded in 2010.

Breakthrough with LMFAO

Following the group’s split, Bennett launched a solo career while collaborating with several major artists.

Her biggest breakthrough came in 2011 when she featured on LMFAO’s “Party Rock Anthem.”

The song became a worldwide phenomenon, reaching No. 1 in both the United States and the United Kingdom while selling millions of copies globally.

The hit established Bennett as an internationally recognized singer and remains the most successful recording of her career.

Solo music career

Bennett continued releasing music as a solo artist after her international breakthrough.

Her debut solo single, “I Wish I Wish,” was released in 2011 through Interscope Records.

Several years later, she released “Hurricane,” a deeply personal song inspired by her experiences with mental health challenges affecting people close to her.

She pledged a portion of the proceeds from the single to organizations promoting mental health awareness in the United States.

Success with G.R.L.

In 2013, Bennett became one of the founding members of G.R.L., the pop group developed by Robin Antin following the Pussycat Dolls era.

The group achieved international success with songs including:

Vacation

Wild Wild Love (with Pitbull)

Ugly Heart

Lighthouse

Their self-titled EP attracted global attention, particularly in Australia, where “Ugly Heart” became one of their biggest hits.

Following the death of fellow member Simone Battle in 2014, the group released “Lighthouse” in her memory while helping raise awareness about mental health.

Although G.R.L. initially disbanded in 2015, Bennett later returned when the group reformed in 2016.

BENNETT music duo

In 2017, Lauren teamed up with her brother Ryan Bennett to form the folk, country, blues and rock duo BENNETT.

The siblings released their debut single “It’s All Good,” showcasing a different musical direction from her earlier pop career.

Lauren Bennett’s death

Lauren Bennett died on May 29, 2026, at the age of 36.

Her death was not publicly announced until July 2026, when her former G.R.L. bandmates shared the news through social media.

In a joint tribute, they described Bennett as someone whose “beautiful spirit touched so many lives” and said she would be “deeply missed and forever loved.”

As of the announcement, the cause of her death had not been publicly disclosed.

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