Lyle Menendez’s Wife Rebecca Sneed Announces Separation

Rebecca Sneed, the wife of Lyle Menendez, has confirmed their separation while firmly denying reports of infidelity.

Sneed, who married Lyle in 2003 while he was serving a life sentence, took to social media to address rumors of an affair involving the convicted murderer.

“The breakup was NOT caused by a cheating scandal,” Sneed clarified, responding to claims that Lyle, 56, was romantically involved with a 21-year-old University of Manchester student.

Sneed emphasized her continued dedication to advocating for Lyle and his brother Erik Menendez’s freedom, despite their separation. “I will never stop fighting for them,” she stated. “I continue to manage his Facebook pages with his input and will keep updating everyone on the progress of the case.”

The Menendez brothers, convicted of killing their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, in 1989, were sentenced to life in prison without parole in 1996. Their case gained renewed attention following the release of Netflix’s Monsters, which dramatized the crime and the trial.

The series has sparked calls for the siblings’ resentencing, with high-profile figures like Kim Kardashian highlighting the abuse they endured as children. Kardashian argued in an October essay for NBC News that “we owe it to those little boys” to reconsider their punishment.

Lyle also commented on his marriage in a statement earlier this month, acknowledging the challenges of maintaining a relationship while imprisoned. “This November marks my 20th wedding anniversary,” he wrote. “Rebecca’s unwavering support and belief in me have been crucial in my journey to becoming a better person.”

