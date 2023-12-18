fbpx
    Machine Gun Kelly Net Worth

    Machine Gun Kelly, the multifaceted American rapper and actor, has carved a niche in both music and cinema, boasting a commendable net worth of $25 million. Formerly known as Richard Colson Baker, MGK’s artistic journey seamlessly blends hip hop, rock, and pop, resulting in a discography that resonates with fans globally.

    Date of Birth April 22, 1990
    Place of Birth Houston, Texas
    Nationality American
    Profession Rapper

    Machine Gun Kelly Albums

    As of the latest update, Machine Gun Kelly has unleashed six studio albums, showcasing his musical evolution:

    1. Lace Up (2012): The debut album that marked his entry into the mainstream.
    2. General Admission (2015): A sophomore effort revealing MGK’s depth and versatility.
    3. Bloom (2017): An exploration of diverse genres and themes, solidifying his artistic range.
    4. Hotel Diablo (2019): A fourth studio album featuring hits like “I Think I’m Okay” and “Glass House.”
    5. Tickets to My Downfall (2020): A collaborative masterpiece with Travis Barker, demonstrating a pivot towards pop-punk.
    6. Mainstream Sellout (2022): A recent addition to his discography, showcasing continued innovation.

    Noteworthy singles, including “Wild Boy,” “Ain’t It Funny,” “Bad Things,” “I Think I’m Okay,” and “Bloody Valentine,” underline MGK’s ability to transcend musical boundaries.

    Machine Gun Kelly Movies

    Machine Gun Kelly’s foray into acting has been as dynamic as his music career. With roles in films like “Beyond the Lights,” “The Land,” “Bird Box,” “The Dirt,” and “Big Time Adolescence,” MGK has proven his mettle on the silver screen. Notably, his self-directed role as “London Clash” in 2022’s “Good Mourning” showcases his commitment to multifaceted artistry.

    Early Life

    Richard Colson Baker’s journey began on April 22, 1990, in Houston, Texas. Raised by missionary parents, MGK’s nomadic childhood, spanning nations like Germany and Egypt, laid the foundation for his eclectic worldview.

    The teenage years saw him battling adversity, experimenting with drugs, and discovering his passion for rap. Under the moniker “Machine Gun Kelly,” he crafted his first mixtape, “Stamp of Approval,” while navigating a tumultuous period.

    Career Highlights

    MGK’s ascent gained momentum when he released “Alice in Wonderland,” earning acclaim and setting the stage for his mixtape “Lace Up.” Recognition from the Cleveland Cavaliers and a deal with Bad Boy Records, under Sean Combs’ guidance, solidified his position in the industry.

    The journey wasn’t without challenges, notably the 2018 feud with Eminem sparked by a controversial tweet. Yet, MGK’s resilience and musical prowess shone through, as seen in tracks like “Rap Devil.”

    Beyond the microphone, MGK seamlessly embraced acting, gracing screens with notable performances. His personal life reflects a journey intertwined with notable figures, including a relationship with actress Megan Fox since 2020. The duo announced their engagement in January 2022, adding a personal milestone to MGK’s evolving narrative.

    Machine Gun Kelly net worth is $25 million. As he continues to redefine musical genres, conquer the big screen, and navigate the complexities of personal life, his net worth stands as a testament to an artistic odyssey marked by triumphs, tribulations, and perpetual reinvention.

     

