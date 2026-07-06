Man dies after alleged abduction and assault in Kiambu

Police in Gatundu North, Kiambu County, have launched investigations into the murder of a 34-year-old man who died after allegedly being abducted and assaulted by a group of men.

According to the police report, the incident was reported at Karure Police Post on Sunday, July 5, 2026, by a woman who said that on the night of July 4, her son, Brian Kabui Gathoni, was forcibly taken from their home in Mang’u by a man known only as “Rasta” and about 10 other men.

The complainant told police that the group allegedly assaulted Kabui while demanding that he produce a motorcycle and cash that the suspect had reportedly entrusted to him.

Police said the suspect was known to engage the deceased as an avocado broker.

Following the assault, the family was advised to seek medical treatment for the victim. He was initially taken to Igegania Level 4 Hospital before being referred to Thika Level 5 Hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

He succumbed to his injuries on July 5 while undergoing treatment.

The body was later moved to General Kago Mortuary, where it awaits a post-mortem examination.

Police have launched investigations into the incident as efforts continue to trace and arrest the suspects involved.

Elsewhere, a 35-year-old man died while undergoing treatment after he was allegedly assaulted by members of the public outside his girlfriend’s home in Nandi County.

According to police, Bethwell Kiplagat reportedly went to his girlfriend’s house on the night of July 4.

After he knocked on the door, the woman allegedly screamed for help, prompting neighbours to respond. This was after she alleged he was a thief. Police said they want to understand what prompted her moves.

The neighbours are said to have attacked Kiplagat using crude weapons, leaving him with serious injuries. His relatives later identified him and rushed him to Kapsabet Referral Hospital for treatment.

Police said Kiplagat succumbed to his injuries on July 5 while receiving treatment.

His body was moved to Crescent Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination as police investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.