Martin McCann Siblings: Meet Steven and Mandy

Martin McCann is a Northern Irish actor born on July 20, 1983, in Belfast, known for his versatile performances across film, television, and stage.

Raised in the working-class Divis Flats area of Falls Road, Belfast, McCann developed an early passion for acting through community initiatives like YouthAction NI’s Rainbow Factory, a cross-community drama group that brought together Catholic and Protestant children.

His mother, Anne, played a pivotal role in his early career by finding him acting opportunities through local newspapers, leading to his first stage roles.

McCann’s career has spanned significant projects with acclaimed directors and actors, earning him recognition as a prominent figure in Irish cinema.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Martin grew up with two younger siblings, a brother named Steven and a sister named Mandy.

Raised in a close-knit family in Belfast, McCann has spoken fondly of his upbringing despite the challenges of the area during his childhood.

His parents, Martin John Paul McCann and Anne (née Docherty), fostered a supportive environment, with his mother’s efforts in securing his early acting roles highlighting the family’s encouragement of his talents.

Career

McCann’s acting career began with stage performances, notably as the Artful Dodger in Oliver Twist and lead roles in Bugsy Malone and The Crucible.

His breakthrough came in 2006 when Lord Richard Attenborough cast him as Jimmy Riley in Closing the Ring after seeing his performance as Alex in a stage production of A Clockwork Orange.

This role opened doors to Hollywood, leading to his casting as Sergeant R.V. Burgin in the Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks-produced HBO miniseries The Pacific (2010) after multiple auditions in London and Los Angeles.

Also Read: Marcus Johansson Siblings: Getting to Know Martin Johansson

McCann’s filmography includes diverse roles, such as playing Bono in the music-comedy Killing Bono (2011), an IRA officer in Maze (2017), and Marcus in the British thriller Calibre (2018), which won the Michael Powell Award for Best British Film at the Edinburgh International Film Festival.

He also starred in the BAFTA-winning and Oscar-nominated short film Boogaloo and Graham (2014) and the post-apocalyptic thriller The Survivalist (2015).

On television, McCann has gained acclaim for his role as Stevie Neil in the BBC One drama Blue Lights (2023–present), portraying an experienced police officer in Belfast.

Other notable TV roles include Bobby Barrett in Marcella (2020) and appearances in The Fall, Death and Nightingales, and Vera.

Upcoming projects include the Netflix thriller Hostage and Channel 4’s Trespasses alongside Gillian Anderson.

McCann’s stage work and patronage of YouthAction Northern Ireland’s Rainbow Factory School of Performing Arts further demonstrate his commitment to the arts.

Accolades

In 2011, McCann won the Irish Film and Television Award (IFTA) for Best Male Performance in a Feature Film for his role as Occi Byrne in Swansong, beating out notable actors like Liam Neeson, Cillian Murphy, and Colm Meaney.

His performance in The Survivalist garnered a nomination for Best Lead Actor in a Feature Film at the 13th IFTA Awards in 2016.

In 2018, McCann was nominated for Best Actor at the British Academy Scotland Awards for his role in Calibre.

His work in Blue Lights earned him an IFTA nomination for Best Actor in a Drama, reflecting his continued impact in television.

Additionally, his involvement in the BAFTA-winning and Oscar-nominated short film Boogaloo and Graham underscores his ability to excel in both short and feature-length formats.

McCann’s recognition as a BAFTA Breakthrough Brit in 2015 further highlights his growing influence in the industry.