Matatu tout found murdered, body dumped on roadside in Kisumu County

Detectives are investigating the murder of a tout whose body was found on the roadside in Kolwa, Migosi, Kisumu County.

The man is believed to have been killed elsewhere and the body dumped at the scene, police said.

The man’s pockets had coins amounting to Sh200 when the body was discovered on Saturday night.

The body had multiple deep cuts on the right hand and slit throat. There was no struggle at the scene where the body was found, police said as they moved the body to the mortuary pending identification and autopsy.

The motive of the murder is yet to be known, police said.

Meanwhile, police are investigating murder and arson in a fire incident that killed an elderly woman in a village in Kendu Bay, Homabay County. The body of Leonida Achieng who lived alone in a house that caught fire was found on her bed after she had died on Sunday August 24 night.

Police suspect the house was set on fire to kill her because she was bedridden. The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and investigations.

Elsewhere in Athi River, Machakos County, a woman was murdered in a robbery mission.

The woman who runs a milk shop in the town was identified as Catherine Martin and was on Sunday night on a motorcycle headed to her house when she and the rider were attacked.

She was hit in the head by a crude weapon which led to her death instantly. The rider was also found unconscious and rushed to hospital where he is admitted in serious condition, police said.

The attackers stole an unknown amount from the victims as they escaped from the scene.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and investigations, the police said.