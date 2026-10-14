MPs Back Motion to Prioritise NYS Graduates for Security Jobs

Members of the National Assembly have backed a Motion seeking to promote the employment of National Youth Service (NYS) graduates in government institutions and private security firms.

The Motion, sponsored by Kilifi County MP Gertrude Mbeyu, seeks to establish a policy framework for the structured engagement of NYS graduates as security officers in government institutions.

The proposal notes that approximately 18,000 youths graduate from the NYS annually, yet government institutions continue to rely on private security firms to supplement security services provided by uniformed officers.

Mbeyu argues that NYS graduates have foundational training in discipline, security awareness, public service ethics and emergency response, which could be used to create employment opportunities while addressing the security needs of public institutions.

The Motion calls on the National Government to develop guidelines for youth employment in line with Article 55 of the Constitution, with priority given to NYS graduates seeking supplementary security roles in ministries, departments and agencies.

It also proposes a framework to guide the allocation of security duties between NYS graduates and private security firms. The framework would outline recruitment, deployment, remuneration, training and career progression.

Supporting the Motion, Kitutu Chache MP Japheth Nyakundi said the Government should ensure NYS graduates find employment after completing their training, given the public resources invested in equipping them with skills.

“We have invested a lot of money as a country to train these youth, only for them to remain jobless after graduating from the NYS,” Nyakundi said.