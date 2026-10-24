Murder suspect arrested in Tanzania after two-year manhunt

A two-year manhunt for a murder suspect accused of killing Sheila Odoyo culminated in his arrest in Tanzania, following intelligence-led investigations and cross-border collaboration between Kenyan and Tanzanian law enforcement agencies.

Odoyo was found murdered inside her house in Athi River on the morning of May 9, 2024, in a case that triggered intensive investigations and a relentless pursuit of the suspected perpetrator.

With the suspect nowhere to be found, detectives followed leads, pieced together intelligence and pursued every available avenue to bring him to justice.

The breakthrough came when intelligence placed the fugitive in Kirongwe, Shirati District, Tanzania, where he was reportedly hiding in plain sight while operating a club approximately 70 kilometres from the Muhuru border point, police said.

Acting on the intelligence, detectives from Athi River, working in close coordination with their counterparts in Nyatike and Tanzanian law enforcement officers, mounted a joint operation to track and arrest the suspect.

The operation paid off with the arrest of Jackson Otieno Bambo, a.k.a. James Babu Olang, the deceased’s husband.

At the time of his arrest, the suspect was found in possession of a Tanzanian national identity card bearing the name James Babu Olang, a detail that now forms part of the ongoing investigations.

Following his arrest, the suspect was booked at Nyatike Police Station before being escorted to Athi River Police Station, where he remains in custody pending arraignment to face a murder charge.

The DCI remains steadfast in its commitment to pursuing perpetrators of serious crimes, working with local and international law enforcement partners to ensure that suspects are brought before the courts to answer to their charges.