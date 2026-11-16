TSC appoints Cheptumo Ayabei as new Secretary and CEO

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has appointed Cheptumo Ayabei, as its new Secretary and Chief Executive Officer following a competitive recruitment process.

In a statement issued on Monday, November 16, 2026, TSC Chairman Dr Jamleck Muturi John said the appointment was conducted in accordance with the Constitution of Kenya and the Teachers Service Commission Act, 2012.

He succeeds Evaleen Mitei who has been in the acting position for more than a year.

He was the finance director at TSC.

Ayabei takes over the leadership of the commission at a time when the institution continues to oversee the management of Kenya’s teaching service and implement policies aimed at strengthening the education sector.

As Secretary and CEO, he will provide strategic and administrative leadership, oversee the implementation of the commission’s policies and programmes, and coordinate the execution of its institutional priorities.

He will also work closely with commissioners and other education stakeholders to promote teacher professionalism, strengthen institutional governance and improve service delivery.

The commission said the new CEO’s leadership would be instrumental in advancing its constitutional mandate and supporting the transformation of education in Kenya.

TSC congratulated Ayabei on his appointment, expressing confidence in his ability to steer the institution towards a more professional, effective and accountable teaching service.

The commission reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring quality education for all learners through effective management of the teaching workforce.