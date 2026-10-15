Murkomen warns Natembeya against using government security to plan violence

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has warned politicians against allegedly using government offices and security personnel to organise violence, saying the practice must come to an end.

Murkomen said the government would not allow security agencies to be used to facilitate chaos, amid concerns raised by Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya over the withdrawal of his security detail.

“We will not allow any politician to use government offices and security to organize violence. That issue must come to an end,” Murkomen said.

The Interior CS spoke in Eldama Ravine, Baringo County, where he accompanied President William Ruto during his development tour of the North Rift region.

Natembeya has complained that his security officers were withdrawn without prior notice or an explanation, raising questions about the circumstances surrounding the decision.

Murkomen’s remarks come amid heightened attention to the management of politicians’ security and allegations of violence linked to political activities.

During the North Rift tour, President Ruto launched the Timboroa–Seguton–Moringwo–Poror–Magrib–Sirwa–Lawina–Ochi Road, flagged off the Last Mile Electricity Connectivity Project and commissioned classrooms at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC).

The President also laid the foundation stone for an administration block and commissioned a Huduma Centre as part of the government’s development initiatives in the region.

The security dispute involving Natembeya adds to the wider debate over the protection of political leaders and the role of security agencies in maintaining law and order.

The pronouncement by Murkomen raises concerns over the management of police at large and question of independence.