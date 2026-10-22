Nakuru set for Sunshine Development Tour debut as NCBA Golf Series continues

Nakuru Golf Club will host the Sunshine Development Tour (SDT) for the first time when the Rift Valley Championship tees off from 25th to 27th October, bringing together a strong field of professionals and elite amateurs from Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda and Uganda.

The three-day tournament, sponsored by NCBA Bank, will be preceded by a qualifier event of the NCBA Golf Series, which will be played in the form of a Pro-Am on Saturday, 24 October, before the Sunshine Development Tour’s professional competition tees off on Sunday.

The Pro-Am will offer participating Nakuru golfers an opportunity to play alongside established pros, and also secure their places at the season-ending finale which will be held at Karen Country Club next month, while the Rift Valley Championship will provide a platform for professionals and elite amateurs to compete for the inaugural Nakuru title.

The Rift Valley Championship has attracted a strong field featuring established Kenyan golfers alongside players representing Nigeria, Rwanda and Uganda, underlining the East Africa Swing’s role in bringing together talent from across the region.

Kenya’s contingent will be spearheaded by, among others, Njoroge Kibugu, his brother Mutahi Kibugu, Greg Snow of Muthaiga Golf Club, John Lejirma of Royal Nairobi Golf Club, Kiambu’s Michael Karanga, Taimur Malik, and Mohit Mediratta.

The Kenyan field also features elite amateurs including Wasim Ali, Adel Balala, Kellie Gachaga, Mikael Kihara, Edward Manywanda, John Mbagi, Elvis Muligua, Frank Munyuah, Kenneth Muraya and Telvin Thuku.

Nigeria will be represented by rising star Godwin Okoko, while Rwanda’s entry includes current Order of Merit leader Celestin Nsanzuwera. Uganda will have two representatives in Hussein Babalana and Phillip Kasozi.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora said the bank’s continued support for golf reflects its commitment to creating opportunities for golfers at different levels of the game and supporting the sport’s growth across the region.

“Through the NCBA Golf Series, we continue to provide golfers with opportunities to compete and develop their game. The Nakuru event offers another opportunity for golfers to test themselves, and this time they will have the opportunity to do so alongside established professionals. At the same time, our partnership with the Sunshine Development Tour will bring an exciting level of professional competition to the club, and especially this being the first time the tour will be making a stop at the club. We look forward to a great weekend of golf in Nakuru,” said Gachora.

Sunshine Development Tour Chief Executive David Ndungu said the Rift Valley Championship was an important part of the East Africa Swing, providing players with a competitive platform and extending the tour’s reach across the region.

“After the Lakowe Lakes Golf Classic in Lagos, Nigeria, we are pleased to bring the East Africa Swing to Nakuru for the first time. The Rift Valley Championship gives us an opportunity to extend the tour to a new venue and bring together professionals and elite amateurs from across the region. With the NCBA Golf Series taking place ahead of the main tournament, it promises to be an exciting weekend for both competitive and club golf and we look forward to an exciting weekend of golf,” said Ndungu.

The action begins with the NCBA Golf Series on Saturday, 24 October, followed by the opening round of the Rift Valley Championship on Sunday. The tournament concludes on Tuesday, 27 October.