NCBA Golf Series heads to VetLab as Junior and Amateur Golf action continues

The 2026 NCBA Golf Series continues this Saturday, October 17, with more than 240 golfers expected to compete in the VetLab Sports Club qualifying tournament with grand finale slots up for grabs.

Alongside the VetLab qualifier, junior golfers will take to the course at Diamond Leisure Golf Resort for the NCBA U.S. Kids Golf Local Tour Mombasa, while the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) Series heads to Nyanza Golf Club for the Nyanza Open ‘Hippo Pot’.

At VetLab, golfers will be looking to deliver strong performances and secure qualification for the NCBA Golf Series Grand Finale, scheduled for November 29 at the Karen Country Club.

With the 2026 edition entering its final stretch, competition for the remaining qualification slots is expected to intensify as golfers seek to earn their places at the season-ending showdown.

The Grand Finale will feature a strong prize purse, with the Overall Gross Winner, Overall Male Winner and Overall Lady Winner each set to take home Sh130,000. The Male and Lady runners-up will each receive Sh80,000, while the third-place finishers in the

men’s and women’s categories will earn Sh50,000 each. The fourth-place finishers will each receive Sh30,000, with the Junior Winner taking home Sh25,000.

Last year, Edward Mwangi and Mary Karano emerged top during the club’s qualifying leg, leading clubmates Kennedy Mariga, Rachel Ndei, Benjamin Chemweno, and junior Parv Kavia into the grand finale.

NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora will be among the golfers taking to the course at VetLab, joining players for what promises to be a competitive day of golf.

Speaking ahead of the weekend’s action, Gachora welcomed the opportunity to participate in the VetLab tournament while highlighting the bank’s commitment to supporting golf at different levels.

“It is exciting to see three different golf tournaments taking place this weekend with our support, each playing an important role in the development of the sport. At VetLab, we expect more than 240 golfers competing for a chance to qualify for our Grand Finale,

while the U.S. Kids Golf tournament in Mombasa continues to provide young golfers with opportunities to develop their skills and gain valuable competitive experience.

At the same time, the Nyanza Open will bring together some of the country’s leading amateur

golfers as they continue their pursuit of success on the national circuit. I am particularly looking forward to joining the golfers at VetLab this Saturday. We believe that by supporting golfers from the junior ranks through to the amateur level, we are helping build a stronger future for Kenyan golf,” said Gachora.

Meanwhile, attention will also turn to Nyanza Golf Club, where the Nyanza Open ‘Hippo Pot’ will provide another opportunity for 67 amateur golfers to compete for valuable points in the 2026 KAGC standings.

The tournament is guaranteed to crown a new champion following the transition of defending champion John Lejirma to the professional ranks.

John Lejirma claimed the 2025 Nyanza Open title before subsequently turning professional earlier this year, leaving the field open for a new winner to emerge in this year’s edition.

At the Coast, the NCBA U.S. Kids Golf Local Tour Mombasa will continue its mission of nurturing the next generation of golfing talent on Sunday, October 18, with young players competing across different age categories at Diamond Leisure Golf Resort.

The tournament forms part of NCBA’s broader junior golf development programme, which seeks to introduce more children to competitive golf while providing structured opportunities for young players to develop their skills, confidence and experience on the course.

The young golfers will also compete for Priority Status points, which can earn them qualification opportunities for U.S. Kids Golf international events, including the Regional Invitational and U.S. Kids Golf Regional Championship.