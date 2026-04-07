NMK Announces New Heritage Site Entry Fees Effective May 2026

The National Museums of Kenya (NMK) has announced revised admission fees for its heritage facilities, set to take effect from May 7, 2026.

Under the new structure, Kenyan and East African citizens will pay Sh350 for adults and Sh200 for children to access the Nairobi National Museum, with similar rates applying to the Nairobi Snake Park. Foreign visitors will be charged $18 for adults and $9 for children at both sites.

For a combined ticket covering the Nairobi National Museum and Snake Park, local and East African visitors will pay Sh600 for adults and Sh300 for children, while foreign tourists will be charged $25 for adults and $15 for children.

Entry to the Nairobi Gallery will cost Sh300 for adults and Sh200 for children among Kenyan and East African citizens, while foreign visitors will pay $14 for adults and $7 for children.

At key heritage sites including the Karen Blixen Museum and Fort Jesus, local and East African adults will pay Sh550 and children Sh300. Foreign visitors will be charged $17 for adults and $7 for children.

A combined ticket for Fort Jesus and the Butterfly House will cost Sh650 for adults and Sh400 for children among locals and East Africans, and $19 for adults and $9 for children for foreign visitors.

NMK also outlined standardised rates for several regional heritage sites, including Gede Ruins, Thimlich Ohinga and Koobi Fora. At these locations, Kenyan and East African adults will pay Sh200 and children Sh100, while foreign visitors will be charged $10 for adults and $4 for children.

Similar rates will apply to coastal heritage attractions such as Lamu Fort, Lamu Museum, the Swahili House and the German Post Office. A combined package for these four sites will cost Sh750 for adults and Sh400 for children for locals and East Africans, and $40 for adults and $16 for children for foreign visitors.

Lower-tier heritage sites, including Hyrax Hill and Rabai Museum, will maintain their current charges, with no changes announced for entry fees for both local and international visitors.