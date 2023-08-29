NPA to Oppose Bail for Dr. Nandipha Magudumana in Connection with Facebook Rapist Case

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has taken a firm stance against the bail application filed by Dr. Nandipha Magudumana.

The court proceedings, scheduled to take place over the course of Tuesday and Wednesday, are set to determine Magudumana’s fate in connection with her alleged involvement with Thabo Bester, infamously known as the Facebook rapist and murderer.

The arrest of Magudumana and Bester, which occurred in Arusha, Tanzania, followed a period of evasion from South African authorities. Bester’s staged prison cell death had led to a widespread search before their apprehension.

The NPA’s spokesperson, Phaladi Shuping, officially announced the prosecution’s intent to oppose Magudumana’s application for bail. The charges she faces include fraud, corruption, violating a corpse, harbouring and concealing an escaped offender, and defeating the ends of justice.

Shuping’s statement highlights the gravity of the situation, “We are committed to ensuring that justice is served and that the law takes its course.”

This development is a continuation of Magudumana’s legal journey, which had previously seen her challenge the lawfulness of her arrest. The Free State High Court dismissed her attempt, confirming that although she had been extradited, her participation had negated claims of an unlawful arrest.

Currently detained at the Bizzah Makhete Correctional Centre near Bloemfontein, Nandipha Magudumana case has taken a complex turn with her claims of mistreatment and suffering at the hands of influential figures. Her legal representation asserted that she intends to shed more light on her allegations.

The broader Facebook rapist saga involves a web of individuals, including former G4S prison warder Senohe Matsoara, Zanda Moyo, Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, Teboho Lipholo (former Integritron Integrated Solutions camera technician), suspended G4S employees Tieho Frans Makhotsa and Natassja Jansen, as well as G4S employees Joel Makhetha, Moeketsi Ramolula, and Thabang Mier. The latter group was granted bail in relation to the case.

This case remains of public interest, capturing the nation’s attention as it unfolds in the legal arena.

