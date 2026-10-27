Oburu Demands Accountability After Eastleigh Building Collapse

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader and Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga has called for accountability, stricter enforcement of building regulations and legal action against those responsible for the collapse of an 18-storey building in Eastleigh, Nairobi.

In a statement reacting to the incident, Oburu attributed the tragedy to regulatory failure and greed, saying the disaster highlighted the human cost of compromising construction standards.

“I am deeply pained by the tragedy of the collapsed 18-storey building in Eastleigh, Kamkunji Constituency. This disaster is a stark reminder of the devastating human cost of regulatory failure and greed,” he said.

“While we demand full accountability, we deeply empathise with the families that have lost loved ones, and we commend the relentless work being done by the rescue teams from our different agencies on the ground.”

The senator outlined three key measures he said should be addressed following the incident.

First, he urged tenants to verify that buildings had passed the required safety and occupation compliance checks before moving in.

“Before moving into any building, tenants must verify that it has officially passed all safety and occupation compliance checks. No one should risk their life because corners were cut,” he said.

Oburu also called for action against developers and contractors who compromise structural integrity to maximise profits.

He further demanded accountability from regulatory authorities responsible for overseeing construction, accusing some of turning a blind eye to substandard work.

“We demand a thorough investigation and strict legal action against all culpable parties. Lives must always come before profit,” he said.

Meanwhile, six people have been rescued from the rubble of the collapsed building as emergency teams continue searching for those feared trapped beneath the debris.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) said on Monday, October 26, that two additional survivors had been rescued during subsequent operations and taken to Kenyatta National Hospital in stable condition for treatment and monitoring.

KDF deployed specialised Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) teams, a Kenya Air Force Rapid Response Unit and canine units to support the operation.

“The joint rescue efforts have so far resulted in the recovery of six survivors, including two rescued during subsequent operations,” the military said.

KDF Central Command Chief Major General William Kamoiro visited the scene to assess the rescue operation, meet emergency responders and offer support to affected families.

Chinese rescue specialists have also joined the operation, bringing additional equipment and expertise to help locate people trapped inside the building.

Kamukunji MP Yussuf Hassan said the Chinese non-profit emergency response organisation, Blue Sky Rescue, had deployed a specialised team to assist local responders.

Speaking after visiting the scene, Hassan said the team had detected two people alive in the building’s basement, raising hopes of further rescues.

“This afternoon a Chinese search-and-rescue team, Blue Sky Rescue (USAR), joined the effort with specialised equipment. They have already detected two people alive in the basement of the building,” Hassan said.

Blue Sky Rescue specialises in disaster response, including locating and rescuing people trapped in collapsed buildings, earthquakes and floods.

Separately, China’s Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group (XCMG) has provided heavy machinery to support the rescue operation as efforts to locate survivors continue.