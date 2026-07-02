Passenger Arrested With Sh1 Million Worth of Heroin Along Mombasa-Nairobi Highway

A 38-year-old man has been arrested after detectives intercepted a Nairobi-bound bus along the Mombasa-Nairobi Highway and recovered heroin valued at approximately Sh1 million.

In a statement, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said detectives from the Transnational Organized Crime Unit (TOCU) acted on a tip-off and mounted an operation at Taru, where they stopped the bus for a search.

During the operation, officers searched passengers and their luggage before discovering the drugs in a brown bag belonging to one of the passengers.

The suspect, identified as Brian Tabu Owuor, who was seated in seat number 29, was found in possession of four sachets of heroin weighing a total of 300 grammes.

Police also recovered Sh95,000 in cash, which investigators believe may be proceeds of crime.

“Inside were four sachets of heroin weighing a total of 300 grammes, along with Sh95,000 in cash believed to be proceeds of crime,” the DCI said.

The suspect was arrested and is being held in police custody pending processing and arraignment in court.