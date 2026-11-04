Patricia Arquette is an American actress and director with an estimated net worth of $24 million. She has built her fortune through a career spanning more than three decades in film and television. Her earnings come from acting roles, television projects, directing, and producing. She is best known for her performances in Boyhood, Medium, True Romance, Escape at Dannemora, The Act, and Severance.

Arquette rose to prominence in the late 1980s and early 1990s before establishing herself as one of Hollywood’s most respected performers. Her role in Richard Linklater’s Boyhood earned her an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2015. She has also received several Emmy and Golden Globe Awards for her television work.

Her success across different entertainment projects has helped her maintain a long career in an industry where opportunities and earnings can vary significantly between productions.

Patricia Arquette Net Worth $24 Million Date of Birth April 8, 1968 Place of Birth Chicago, Illinois

Early Life

Patricia Arquette was born on April 8, 1968, in Chicago, Illinois. She comes from the well-known Arquette acting family. Her father, Lewis Arquette, was an actor, while her mother, Brenda, worked as a therapist.

She grew up alongside her siblings Rosanna, David, Alexis, and Richmond, all of whom pursued careers in acting. The family spent part of its early life on a commune in Bentonville, Virginia, before moving to Chicago when Patricia was seven. They later relocated to Los Angeles.

Arquette attended Catholic school and considered becoming a nun during her teenage years. At 14, she ran away from home and went to live with her older sister Rosanna after discovering that their father had been unfaithful to their mother.

Her family’s involvement in entertainment gave her early exposure to acting. However, she developed her own career through film and television roles that eventually established her as a leading Hollywood performer.

Acting Career

Arquette began her professional acting career in 1987. One of her earliest major appearances was in the horror film A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors. She also appeared in Pretty Smart and the television movie Daddy that year.

Her early projects included Time Out and Far North in 1988, followed by Uncle Buck in 1989. She also made guest appearances in television productions such as Thirtysomething, The Outsiders, and Tales from the Crypt.

In 1991, she appeared in Sean Penn’s drama The Indian Runner. The following year, she starred alongside Reese Witherspoon in Wildflower, directed by Diane Keaton. Her performance earned her a CableACE Award for Best Lead Actress in a Mini-Series.

Arquette gained wider recognition in 1993 after appearing in True Romance. The film, directed by Tony Scott, became an important project in her early career and helped establish her reputation as a promising actress.

She continued to take on diverse roles in the 1990s. Her credits included Holy Matrimony and Ed Wood in 1994, Flirting with Disaster in 1996, and the supernatural horror film Stigmata in 1999.

These projects allowed her to work across independent films, dramas, comedies, and mainstream productions. Her ability to portray complex characters helped her remain in demand.

Film Roles

Arquette continued expanding her film career in the early 2000s. She appeared in Adam Sandler’s comedy Little Nicky in 2000 and provided a voice for the animated film Lady and the Tramp II: Scamp’s Adventure in 2001.

In 2003, she portrayed Kissin’ Kate Barlow in Disney’s Holes. She also took on the role of adult film star Linda Lovelace in Deeper than Deep.

A major turning point came in 2005 when she began starring in the television drama Medium. She played Allison DuBois, a woman who uses her psychic abilities to assist law enforcement investigations.

Arquette appeared in 130 episodes of the series across seven seasons. Her performance earned her the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2005. The role strengthened her television profile and gave her a long-running project that contributed to her career earnings.

She also worked behind the camera on Medium, directing two episodes: A Person of Interest and The First Bite is the Deepest.

After the series ended in 2011, Arquette appeared in several films, including Girl in Progress, A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III, Vijay and I, and Electric Slide. She also joined HBO’s Boardwalk Empire for a 10-episode run.

In 2014, she played Avery Ryan in CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. She later reprised the character in all 31 episodes of CSI: Cyber.

Boyhood

One of the most important achievements in Arquette’s career came with the 2014 film Boyhood. Directed by Richard Linklater, the production was filmed over 12 years, following the lives of its characters as they grew older.

Arquette played Olivia Evans, a single mother raising her children while dealing with the challenges of relationships, family responsibilities, and financial pressures.

Her performance received widespread critical acclaim. In 2015, she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. She also received a Golden Globe, BAFTA, Screen Actors Guild Award, and several other honours for the role.

The film’s success further raised her profile in Hollywood and reinforced her reputation as a performer capable of delivering emotionally demanding roles.

Recent Television Projects

Arquette continued to build on her success through television projects. In 2018, she portrayed Joyce “Tilly” Mitchell in the Showtime limited series Escape at Dannemora. Her performance earned her a Golden Globe and other industry awards.

In 2019, she starred in Hulu’s The Act, portraying Dee Dee Blanchard. The role earned her another Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe.

That same year, she voiced Harmony’s mother in Pixar’s Toy Story 4. The film became a major commercial success, grossing approximately $1.073 billion worldwide. She also produced and starred in the comedy Otherhood.

In 2020, Arquette appeared in the documentary You Cannot Kill David Arquette and joined the cast of Apple’s television series Severance. Her work on the series added another prominent television project to her career.

Her involvement in acting and production has allowed her to remain active in the entertainment industry while taking on a wider range of creative responsibilities.

Awards

Arquette’s awards have played an important role in defining her career. Her performance in Boyhood earned her the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2015, alongside a Golden Globe, BAFTA, and Screen Actors Guild Award.

She also received significant recognition for her television performances. In 2005, she won an Emmy for Medium. In 2019, she received another Emmy for her role in The Act.

Her work in Escape at Dannemora earned her a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award, among other honours. She has also received recognition from the GLAAD Media Awards, which presented her with the Vanguard Award in 2017.

In 2015, she received the American Riviera Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

These achievements have strengthened her standing in the industry and helped sustain demand for her work across film and television.

Personal Life

Arquette has two children. She welcomed her son, Enzo, on January 3, 1989, with musician Paul Rossi.

On April 8, 1995, she married actor Nicolas Cage. Their marriage ended in divorce in May 2001.

She later became engaged to actor Thomas Jane in 2002. The couple welcomed their daughter, Harlow, on February 20, 2003, before marrying on June 25, 2006, in Venice, Italy. Their marriage ended in divorce in 2011.

Arquette has also been involved in charitable and humanitarian activities. Following her mother’s death from breast cancer in 1997, she participated in fundraising activities supporting breast cancer research. She served as a spokesperson for Lee National Denim Day in 1999.

After the 2010 Haiti earthquake, she co-founded the nonprofit organisation GiveLove, which helped build shelters in the country. She has also supported organisations and initiatives such as The Heart Truth, the Eracism Foundation, The Art of Elysium, and the Libby Ross Foundation.

Real Estate Investments

Real estate has also featured in Arquette’s financial history. In 2003, she and Thomas Jane purchased a 6,082-square-foot home in Los Angeles’ Hancock Park neighbourhood for $2.25 million.

The four-bedroom property was listed for sale in June 2011 at $3.399 million. The asking price was later reduced to $2.9 million, and the house eventually sold for $2.775 million in January 2012.

The sale represented a gain over the original purchase price, although the figures do not account for expenses such as maintenance, taxes, renovations, and transaction costs.

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