Police Arrest Three Suspects Linked to Arson Attacks in Nakuru

Police have arrested three suspects linked to a series of arson attacks, malicious damage to property and other criminal activities in Njoro Sub-County, Nakuru County.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said officers raided a suspected gang hideout in Mau Narok, where they arrested Simon Thiru, Hassan Mwangi Wambura and Samson Muthee Wambui.

The arrests follow a string of arson attacks and incidents of malicious damage targeting business premises in the area, raising security concerns among residents and business owners.

According to the DCI, the suspects are also alleged to have threatened to attack Mau Narok Police Station if any of their members were arrested over the reported criminal activities.

The threats prompted concern over public safety, with police vowing to take action against those involved in criminal activities.

“The trio is currently in custody undergoing processing ahead of arraignment as detectives pursue further leads to trail down and apprehend other accomplices still at large,” the DCI said.

The agency added that the National Police Service remains committed to protecting lives and property and ensuring that those who threaten public safety face the full force of the law.