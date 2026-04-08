Police Bust Illegal Donkey Slaughter Syndicate in Makindu, Two Arrested

A multi-agency security team in Makindu has dismantled an illegal donkey slaughter operation and arrested two suspects linked to the syndicate.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the operation was conducted following a tip-off about suspicious activities at a secluded homestead, where donkeys were allegedly being slaughtered for meat destined for Nairobi.

Officers from the DCI, Kenya Police Service and the National Government Administration Officers (NGAO) responded to the intelligence and raided the premises, where they found suspects slaughtering the animals.

Police said several individuals fled the scene, but two suspects—identified as Grace Mutile, 47, and Bonface Mutunga, 52—were arrested. Authorities believe the two are key figures behind the operation.

A grey Isuzu D-Max vehicle, registration number KDJ 385Z, believed to have been used to transport the meat, was also impounded.

According to investigators, at least 20 donkeys had already been slaughtered at the site. The meat was suspected to be intended for sale to unsuspecting consumers in Nairobi.

Crime Scene Investigation officers documented and collected evidence from the scene, while veterinary and public health officials were deployed to ensure the meat does not enter the food supply chain.

The suspects are currently in police custody and are expected to be arraigned in court as investigations continue. Authorities have warned that illegal slaughter and distribution of uninspected meat poses serious risks to public health and violates animal welfare laws.