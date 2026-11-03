Police reveal how and why elderly woman Dorita Macharia was killed in Loresho home

Four suspects linked to the brutal murder of 86-year-old Dorita Lasinder Macharia in Nairobi’s Loresho estate will remain in police custody for 10 days as detectives continue investigations into her death.

The suspects are the deceased’s daughter, actress Regina Wambui Gitao, popularly known as Regina Re, her granddaughter, Thandie Malaika Gitao, her son, Alton Jimmy Macharia and Immanuel Munyeki.

The four appeared before the Kibera Law Courts with their heads bowed and faces concealed behind masks and sunglasses as prosecutors sought custodial orders to allow detectives more time to investigate the murder.

According to an affidavit filed by investigating officer David Njoroge, Dorita reportedly had a disagreement with her granddaughter, Thandie, on Friday night after allegedly finding her in a compromising situation with her boyfriend.

The elderly woman is said to have ordered Thandie and other friends who were at the premises to leave her house.

Dorita was not happy with the affair in her house.

Investigators told the court that a commotion followed, prompting Thandie to leave before returning to the house, where she remained with her grandmother for approximately an hour.

A commotion is said to have happened in the house which left the old woman dead.

Dorita was subsequently found lying in a pool of blood, with deep cut wounds, including an injury at the back of her neck.

It is claimed some of the relatives rushed to the scene and tried to cover up the same by cleaning it.

Regina paid a tribute to her mom in a post on her social media.

“My dearest Mommy…We just celebrated your 86th birthday…

Two days later God chose you to celebrate with Him… eternally in heaven.

For all the care, support & love you poured into your family, in your own unique way…

And for all the many years God gave you to us…I am deeply grateful & forever will sing.

May God grant we who are still down here, peace and understanding;

And may perpetual light shine eternally on your soul…,” said part of the post.

The prosecution had sought 15 days to detain the four suspects at Gigiri Police Station, arguing that investigations were still at an early stage and several crucial leads were yet to be pursued.

Among the outstanding investigations are the retrieval and analysis of CCTV footage from the estate, recording of witness statements, witnessing the postmortem examination and obtaining call data records of the suspects.

However, the application was strongly opposed by the defence, which questioned the legality and circumstances of the arrests and argued that the prosecution had failed to establish compelling reasons for continued detention.

Defence lawyer David Oyata challenged the application, arguing that investigators should not be allowed to detain suspects without specifying the charges under which they had been arrested.

The court, while acknowledging that the investigation was at an early and sensitive stage, granted the prosecution’s application but reduced the requested detention period from 15 to 10 days.

The four suspects will be held at Gigiri Police Station as detectives pursue further investigations into the circumstances surrounding Dorita’s death.

The matter will be mentioned on November 12, 2026.