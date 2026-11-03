Man killed in suspected fight in Githurai as suspect is arrested

A man was killed following a fight in the Chuma Mbili area of Githurai, Kiambu County, with police arresting a 24-year-old suspect in connection with the incident.

The deceased was identified as Joseph Mwangi Ndun’gu, who was found with visible injuries to his mouth after a reported confrontation at around 3.30am on November 2, 2026.

According to police, the incident was reported by a boda boda rider operating in Githurai 45, identified only as John, who alerted officers that two people had been fighting near Chuma Mbili before one of them collapsed.

Police officers rushed to the scene but found that the victim had already been taken to Warazo Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The scene was processed and documented by Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) officers from Juja before the body was transferred to Nairobi County Funeral Home, where it is awaiting a postmortem examination.

Police arrested one Joseph Mwangi Karanja, 24, who is being held in connection with the suspected murder as investigations continue.

And a 26-year-old man was stabbed to death following an altercation with a group of revellers at a bar in Giribe Shopping Centre, Suna West Sub-County, Migori County.

The deceased, identified as Kevin Ouma, alias Oreso, was reportedly involved in a confrontation with six youths at Regional Two Bar and Restaurant at around 11pm on Sunday, November 1, 2026.

Witnesses said Ouma picked random quarrels with the group, triggering a scuffle between him and the six revellers.

During the confrontation, one of the suspects, identified only as Dave, allegedly stabbed Ouma on the right side of the chest using a suspected sharp object.

Ouma collapsed at the scene, bleeding profusely, and succumbed to his injuries.

The incident was reported to Giribe Police Post at approximately 12.05am on Monday, November 2, by Felix Juma Owour, the manager of the establishment.

Police officers visited the scene and photographed the body before moving it to Migori County Referral Hospital mortuary, where it is awaiting a postmortem examination.

Police investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Elsewhere, a 70-year-old woman was found dead in a pool of blood outside her house in Sabaki Village, Malindi Sub-County, Kilifi County, in a suspected murder incident.

The deceased, identified as Tabu Kadongo, was discovered lying at the entrance of her house with multiple injuries to her head.

According to police report, the incident was reported by her son, who told police that he was at home at around 9.30pm on Sunday, November 1, when he heard screams coming from his mother’s house.

He rushed to the house, where he found his mother lying at the doorway in a pool of blood.

Officers from the National Police Service and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) visited the scene and documented the incident.

The body was subsequently moved to Malindi Sub-County Hospital mortuary, where it is awaiting a postmortem examination.

Police investigations are underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death and identify those responsible.