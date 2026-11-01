Police shoot dead KDF soldier in confrontation in Ruiru

A Kenya Defense Forces soldier was shot dead during a confrontation with police officers in Ruiru, Kiambu County, after allegedly opening fire on officers during a night patrol.

The victim, identified as Munene Antony, approximately 33, succumbed to gunshot injuries while receiving treatment at Ruiru Level 4 Hospital.

His alleged accomplice, was arrested during the Sunday, November 1, 2026, incident at Covo area near Magunas in Kahawa Sukari.

According to police, officers from Kahawa Sukari Police Station were conducting routine patrols at around 1 am when they received information from a member of the public that two armed men were threatening residents.

The officers pursued the suspects and ordered them to surrender.

However, one of the men allegedly drew a firearm and opened fire at the police officers, prompting them to return fire.

During the exchange, Munene was shot in the chest and right hand before being rushed to Ruiru Level 4 Hospital in serious condition.

He later died while undergoing treatment.

Police recovered a Jericho pistol loaded with 12 rounds of ammunition, alongside two spent cartridges at the scene.

A search conducted on the deceased also led to the recovery of a Kenya Defence Forces identity card bearing the name Munene Antony.

The scene was visited by senior officers who documented the scene and collected relevant exhibits.

During preliminary questioning, the surviving suspect allegedly claimed that the recovered pistol belonged to his brother, whom he described as a police officer.

The surviving suspect was placed in police custody pending further investigations into the incident and the ownership of the firearm.

The body was moved to General Kago Mortuary in Thika for preservation and postmortem examination.

Police said the shooting was under probe to establish the circumstances of the same.