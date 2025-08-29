Polina Kudermetova Siblings: All About Veronika Kudermetova

Polina Kudermetova is a Russian professional tennis player born on June 4, 2003, in Moscow.

At just 22 years old, she has emerged as a promising talent on the WTA Tour, steadily climbing the rankings with her powerful groundstrokes and mental resilience.

Coming from an athletic family, Polina was introduced to tennis at the age of seven, inspired by her older sister and fueled by a competitive household led by her father, Eduard Kudermetov, a former Russian national ice hockey champion.

With a right-handed playing style and a preference for hard courts, Polina has carved her own path in the sport while navigating the shadow of her more established sibling.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Polina has one sibling, her older sister Veronika Kudermetova, born on April 24, 1997.

Veronika is a well-established professional tennis player who has achieved significant success on the WTA Tour, reaching a career-high singles ranking of world No. 9 in October 2022 and No. 2 in doubles in June 2022.

Veronika has been a major influence on Polina’s career, serving as both an inspiration and a mentor.

The two have faced each other on the professional circuit, most notably at the 2025 Madrid Open, where Veronika won 6-2, 6-2 in an emotionally charged match that highlighted their mutual respect and sportsmanship.

Career

Kudermetova began her professional tennis journey on the ITF circuit in 2018, where she quickly showcased her potential by winning her first ITF singles title in Antalya, Turkey, in 2019.

Also Read: Nick Bateman Siblings: All About Amanda, Samantha and Nicole Cerny

She spent several years honing her skills on the ITF circuit, amassing nine singles titles and two doubles titles, which built a strong foundation for her transition to higher-level competitions.

Her breakthrough came in 2023 when she qualified for her first Grand Slam main draw at the Australian Open, defeating players like Anastasia Gasanova, Katie Boulter, and Asia Muhammad in the qualifiers, though she fell in the first round to wildcard Olivia Gadecki.

That same year, Polina recorded her first WTA main-draw win at the Libéma Open against Yuan Yue and reached the quarterfinals at the Korea Open, showcasing her ability to compete at the tour level.

In 2024, she continued her ascent, reaching her first WTA semifinal at the Mérida Open with victories over notable players like Nadia Podoroska and Varvara Lepchenko.

Her most significant achievement came in early 2025 at the Brisbane International, where she reached her first WTA final, stunning top-10 player Daria Kasatkina en route before falling to world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

This run propelled her into the top 100 for the first time, with a career-high singles ranking of No. 54 as of April 2025.

Polina’s playing style, characterized by a powerful two-handed backhand and strategic shot-making, has made her a formidable opponent, particularly on hard courts, and her mental toughness was evident in comebacks like her 2024 Montreux WTA 125 match against Miriam Bulgaru, where she saved seven match points.

Accolades

Kudermetova has secured nine ITF singles titles and two ITF doubles titles, demonstrating her consistency and versatility on the lower-tier circuit.

Her standout performance at the 2025 Brisbane International, where she reached the final and defeated a top-10 player in Daria Kasatkina, marked her first major breakthrough on the WTA Tour and earned her widespread recognition.

Polina also reached the doubles final at the WTA 125 Abierto Tampico in 2024, partnering with Alina Korneeva, though they fell to Carmen Corley and Rebecca Marino.

Her career-high WTA singles ranking of No. 54 and doubles ranking of No. 283 reflect her rapid progress.

Additionally, her quarterfinal appearances at the 2023 and 2024 Korea Open and her semifinal run at the 2024 Mérida Open highlight her growing presence on the tour.