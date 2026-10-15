Popular Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings dies

One of Nigeria’s most popular gospel singers, Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, known as Toluwanisings, his family has announced.

In a statement posted on the deceased’s Instagram page, the family said the singer had “said goodbye to the world” in the early hours of Wednesday, 14 October.

They also appealed to fans to remember his wife, children and family in prayer during this period of mourning.

The family said burial arrangements would be announced in due course.

According to available records, Toluwanisings had been singing for about 11 years.

Some of his popular songs include Unreserved Praise, A Very Big God, Onibuore, E Lagbara and Owo Re Meji Meji.

There was panic among thousands of his fans on social media after news first emerged of his death on Wednesday before it was later confirmed by the family.

As the news spread, many of those who knew the singer prayed that it would not be true.

Toluwanisings’ death comes months after he was involved in a road accident alongside members of his band.

Tributes have continued to pour in from colleagues and fans following the announcement of his death.

Among those who reacted are prominent lawyer Pelumi Olajengbesi and comedian Woli Agba, who had earlier called for prayers for the singer.

By BBC News