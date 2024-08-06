President Ruto Fires Four KCC Board Members, Announces Replacements

President William Ruto has appointed four new members to the Board of Directors of the New Kenya Co-operative Creameries Limited (KCC).

The appointments were made official through a special issue of the Gazette Notice on Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

The newly appointed board members are Noah Ndemo Nyachae, Dr. Rawlynce Bett, Naisula Keko, and Sarah Keino.

Their terms will run until March 9, 2026.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 7 (3) of the State Corporations Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander in Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Noah Ndemo Nyachae, Dr. Rawlynce Bett, Naisula Keko, and Sarah Keino to be members of the Board of Directors of the New Kenya Co-operative Creameries Limited, with effect from August 6, 2024, up to March 9, 2026,” the notice read.

In conjunction with these appointments, President Ruto revoked the appointments of four former board members: Geoffrey Noah Angwenyi, David Kipkurui Samoei (Rtd), Col. Rukia Rashid, and Elisha Biwot.

These members had been appointed on March 10, 2023, and were originally set to serve until March 2026.

New KCC has been recognized for its contributions to the dairy industry, including building production lines in Eldoret, Dandora, and Nyahururu.

The company operates eight major processing factories, 13 milk cooling plants, and several satellite coolers.

The company’s former managing director, Nixon Sigey, served for nine years and is credited with modernizing the processing factories, which allowed New KCC to diversify its product range.