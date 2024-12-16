Report: 54% Of Kenyans Lack Confidence In IEBC For 2027 Elections

A recent survey by Infotrak and the Electoral Law and Governance Institute for Africa (ELGIA) reveals that 54% of Kenyans doubt the ability of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to conduct free and fair elections in 2027.

The report highlights growing mistrust in the electoral process, with only 26% of respondents expressing confidence in the electoral body.

The findings also show polarized perceptions regarding electoral outcomes, with 33% of Kenyans believing that government-preferred candidates always win elections, regardless of the actual vote. These views underscore a deep-seated mistrust in the country’s electoral process.

“This mistrust is compounded by citizens’ observations of external interference in the judiciary and police, where allegations of corruption and a lack of independence persist,” the report states. “Such perceptions weaken the credibility of these institutions and erode public confidence in good governance.”

The report sheds light on voter apathy during the 2022 general elections. Among the reasons cited for not voting, 27% of Kenyans expressed disinterest in the elections, while 25% said they were busy or indisposed on voting day. Another 25% pointed to a lack of trust in the electoral process.

Opinions were divided on whether elections in Kenya reflect the popular vote. While 33% strongly believe that government-preferred candidates always win, 25% expressed faith that popular candidates could prevail regardless of government influence.

Among the minority who trust the IEBC, 48% cited its independence as a key factor, while 42% pointed to improved transparency. Another 38% said the commission had performed well in past elections.

However, skepticism remains high. The main reasons cited for the lack of confidence in the IEBC include a lack of transparency (60%), corruption (47%), past irregularities (47%), and questions about its independence (19%).

The report outlines several measures needed to rebuild public trust in Kenya’s electoral processes. One of the key recommendations is ensuring the independence and impartiality of the IEBC, which was highlighted by 40% of respondents.

Another important measure is guaranteeing free, fair, and transparent elections, a priority for 39% of those surveyed. Additionally, 29% of respondents emphasized the need for providing civic education and sensitization on the electoral process. Preventing vote rigging was also identified as a critical intervention, with 29% of those surveyed calling for efforts to address this issue.