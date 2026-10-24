Ronoh Kibet Charles Appointed KenGen CEO Designate

Kenya Electricity Generating Company PLC (KenGen) has appointed Ronoh Kibet Charles as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Designate, succeeding Peter Waweru Njenga, who is set to retire.

In a statement, KenGen said Kibet will assume office on February 1, 2027, following a transition period intended to facilitate an orderly handover and ensure continuity in the company’s strategic priorities.

The appointment follows a competitive recruitment process conducted by the company’s Board of Directors.

Kibet brings more than 17 years of professional experience in geothermal development, project delivery, commercial strategy and business growth.

He currently serves as KenGen’s General Manager for Commercial Services, overseeing energy markets, investments, new business and partnerships, marketing and corporate communication, and sustainability.

His career combines engineering expertise with commercial leadership. He has contributed to renewable energy development, the expansion of international consultancy services and the advancement of the Olkaria Green Energy Park.

Kibet holds a Bachelor of Science in Telecommunication and Information Engineering and a Master of Science in Project Management, both from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology.

He is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP) and SAP Project System Consultant.

He has also completed the Organisational Leadership programme at Harvard Business School and undertaken executive education at IESE Business School in Spain, the University of Cape Town and Strathmore Business School.

His professional affiliations include the Engineers Board of Kenya, the Institution of Engineers of Kenya and the Geothermal Association of Kenya. He is also a recipient of the Order of the Grand Warrior of Kenya (OGW).

KenGen also commended Njenga for his leadership and contribution to the company during his tenure as Managing Director and CEO.

The company said it strengthened its financial performance under his leadership, recording a profit after tax of Sh10.48 billion in the 2025 financial year. It also advanced business diversification and expanded its geothermal consultancy portfolio, including assignments in Eswatini.

“The Board, Management and Staff extend their sincere appreciation to Eng. Njenga for his dedicated leadership and service,” the statement said.

KenGen congratulated Kibet on his appointment, expressing confidence in his ability to build on the company’s achievements, develop its workforce, strengthen performance and lead its next phase of growth, innovation and sustainable value creation.