President William Ruto has attributed the stability of the Kenyan shilling against the US dollar to improved foreign exchange reserves, lower inflation and increased confidence in the country’s economy.

Speaking during the State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, Ruto said the shilling had stabilised at around Sh129 against the US dollar, recovering from nearly Sh162.

He also noted that average commercial bank lending rates had declined from 17.2 per cent in November 2024 to approximately 14.4 per cent in September 2026.

The President said inflation, which had reached 9.6 per cent in 2022, averaged 4.1 per cent in 2025.

However, he acknowledged that renewed pressure from food and energy prices pushed inflation higher in October 2026.

He said the economic stability achieved so far provided a stronger foundation for addressing the emerging challenges.

Ruto also highlighted the growth in the country’s foreign exchange reserves, which increased from $7.37 billion in 2022 to a peak of $15.3 billion in 2026.

He said the government had also honoured its $2 billion Eurobond obligation that fell due in June 2024, helping protect Kenya’s financial standing and restore investor confidence.

The President said the improved economic indicators were important because of their impact on businesses, farmers, investors and ordinary households.

“These achievements matter not because they make impressive financial statistics, but because a stable currency, manageable inflation and more affordable credit help businesses plan, farmers produce, investors create jobs and families protect their purchasing power,” Ruto said.

He added that maintaining currency stability, controlling inflation and lowering borrowing costs remained important to supporting economic growth and protecting household incomes.