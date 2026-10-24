Search for missing persons continues for second day after building collapse in Eastleigh

The search for missing people following the collapse of a multi-storey building under construction in Eastleigh, Nairobi continued for second day on Saturday.

Officials said at least seven people were reported missing following the collapse of the building on Friday afternoon.

This is even as all 67 construction workers who were at the site were accounted for.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said 66 construction workers escaped uninjured, while one sustained injuries and was receiving treatment in hospital, where his condition was reported to be stable.

Murkomen, who visited the scene on Friday evening alongside Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku, said rescue operations were ongoing to locate and save those feared trapped beneath the rubble.

The collapse occurred along 9th Street in Eastleigh, Kamukunji Sub-County, triggering an emergency response amid fears that people could have been buried under the debris.

According to Murkomen, 11 shops located on the building’s ground floor and basement were occupied when the structure came down.

“Seven people have been reported missing. The rescue team has made contact with some of them, and efforts are underway to rescue those trapped in the rubble,” he said.

On Saturday, Nairobi police commander Issa Mohamud said the rescue teams were still on the ground.

“They are still clearing the rubble and we hope they reach the ground floors soon,” he said.

A multi-agency team comprising the Kenya Defence Forces, National Police Service, Nairobi City County Government, National Youth Service, Kenya Red Cross and other government agencies was leading the search and rescue operation.

The government urged families whose relatives were missing to report to the Kenya Red Cross through its emergency response number, 1199, to facilitate efforts to establish their whereabouts.

Murkomen said the government was providing the rescue teams with the necessary support to speed up the operation, while arrangements were being made to provide affected individuals and families with assistance, including psychosocial support.

He also assured the public that the circumstances surrounding the collapse would be thoroughly investigated by relevant national and county government agencies in collaboration with professional bodies.

He warned that those found responsible would be held accountable.

The incident has renewed concerns over construction safety and compliance with building regulations in Nairobi, where rapid urban development has increased scrutiny of multi-storey developments.

The National Construction Authority (NCA) named the developer, contractor and professionals registered for the building that collapsed as rescue operations and preliminary investigations continue.

In a statement, the authority said the building was registered on July 30, 2025, as a proposed development on Land Reference Number 36/II/40 in Eastleigh, Kamukunji Sub-County.

The project, registered under number 53128815710410, lists 9th Street Plaza Limited as the developer.

Stromax Holdings E.A Limited, registered under number 41669/B/0618, was listed as the contractor responsible for the project.

The records also identify architect Emmanuel Mwangi Maina, registration number A2045, as the project architect, and structural engineer Joseph Muturi Mugu, registration number A2750, as the project’s structural engineer.

The disclosure comes as emergency responders and a multi-agency team coordinate rescue operations at the site following the collapse.

The NCA said the immediate priority was to safeguard members of the public, adding that the affected area had been cordoned off to facilitate rescue efforts and preliminary investigations.

The authority said further information on the rescue operation, the condition of the site and measures being undertaken by the multi-agency team would be provided as it becomes available.

Members of the public have been urged to keep away from the affected area and all cordoned-off zones to avoid interfering with emergency operations.

The statement was issued by Susan Rutto, the acting Executive Director and Registrar of Contractors at the NCA.

The identification of the parties listed in the project records does not, in itself, establish responsibility for the collapse. Investigations are expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine whether any regulatory or professional breaches occurred.