Shemar Moore’s Net Worth

Shemar Moore, the acclaimed American actor and former fashion model, commands a net worth of $22 million, carving his path to fame through iconic roles in soap operas, crime dramas, and blockbuster movies. Renowned for his portrayal of Malcolm Winters in “The Young and the Restless” and Derek Morgan in “Criminal Minds,” Moore’s journey is a testament to talent, resilience, and a diversified career.

Shemar Moore Net Worth $22 Million Date of Birth April 20, 1970 Place of Birth Oakland, California Nationality American Profession Actor, Fashion Model

Early Life

Born on April 20, 1970, in Oakland, California, as Shemar Franklin Moore, his early life unfolded against a backdrop of diversity and challenges. His mother, Marilyn, a business consultant, and his father, Sherrod, a military veteran, shaped his upbringing. Despite facing adversity, including relocating to Denmark and Bahrain during his childhood, Moore excelled academically. After graduating from Gunn High School, he pursued Communication with a minor in Theatre Arts at Santa Clara University.

Shemar Moore Modeling Career

Shemar Moore’s foray into the entertainment industry commenced during his college years when he ventured into modeling, signing with New York City’s DNA Model Management. In 1994, he made his television debut as Malcolm Winters on the CBS soap opera “The Young and the Restless,” a role that catapulted him into the limelight. His portrayal of the character continued until 2005, with brief reprisals in 2014 and 2019.

Shemar Moore Movies

Beyond soap operas, Moore showcased his acting prowess in various television shows and films. Notable appearances include hosting “Soul Train” from 1999 to 2003, co-starring in “The Brothers” (2001) and “Diary of a Mad Black Woman” (2005), and leading roles in “S.W.A.T.” since 2017.

His career boasts an impressive filmography, with credits in “Hav Plenty” (1997), “The Seat Filler” (2005), and animated films like “Justice League: War” (2014).

Criminal Minds and S.W.A.T.

Shemar Moore’s portrayal of FBI agent Derek Morgan in “Criminal Minds” from 2005 to 2016 marked a career-defining role, earning him widespread acclaim. Post-“Criminal Minds,” he embraced the lead role in the CBS series “S.W.A.T.” starting in 2017, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

Shemar Moore Businesses

Beyond acting, Moore ventures into entrepreneurship, owning the retail company Baby Girl LLC. The company’s profits are dedicated to charitable organizations fighting multiple sclerosis, a cause close to Moore’s heart. Despite facing challenges, such as a theft of more than $60,000 from his company in 2016, Moore remains committed to philanthropy.

Personal Life

Shemar Moore’s personal life intertwines with his commitment to philanthropy. Over the years, he has reportedly dated notable personalities like Toni Braxton, Halle Berry, Shawna Gordon, and Anabelle Acosta. Devastatingly, his mother Marilyn’s battle with multiple sclerosis became a catalyst for Moore’s involvement in charity events, raising funds for MS research.

Shemar Moore Awards

Moore’s exceptional talent has not gone unnoticed, earning him accolades such as three Daytime Emmy Award nominations, with a win for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2000. His role in “The Young and the Restless” garnered seven NAACP Image Awards. Additionally, he received nominations for the BET Comedy Awards and Image Awards for “Diary of a Mad Black Woman” and a People’s Choice Award nomination for “Criminal Minds.”

Shemar Moore Net Worth

Shemar Moore net worth of $22 million attests to Moore perseverance, talent, and a commitment to making a positive impact both on and off the screen.