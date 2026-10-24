Southern Bypass to Remain Closed Until Sunday at 3pm

The Nairobi Southern Bypass will be completely closed from midnight on Saturday, October 24, until 3:00 pm on Sunday, October 25, 2026, to facilitate the 23rd edition of the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon.

Nairobi traffic boss Joseph Chirchir said the closure would cover the entire stretch between the Ole Sereni Interchange and Kikuyu Town.

Partial closures and security restrictions will also affect sections of Lang’ata Road and Ngong Road near Uhuru Gardens and Nairobi National Park.

Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes during the closure to avoid delays.

Vehicles travelling from Mombasa or the Inland Container Depot (ICD) will be diverted via Mombasa Road and Uhuru Highway towards the Central Business District (CBD).

Drivers heading towards the CBD and Mombasa Road will also be directed to use James Gichuru Road or Waiyaki Way, depending on their destinations.

Access to the Southern Bypass will be restricted, with motorists advised to use Lang’ata Road, Dagoretti Road and Ngong Road as alternative routes.

Drivers heading to Kikuyu have been advised to use Waiyaki Way via Naivasha Road or James Gichuru Road.

Those travelling towards Mombasa Road should use Lang’ata Road via Karen Road.

The National Police Service said it was working with relevant agencies to ensure smooth traffic flow and the successful hosting of the marathon.

Motorists have been urged to exercise patience, observe traffic rules and follow directions from police officers and marshals deployed along the affected routes.

“Stern action will be taken against anyone found violating traffic rules,” police said.