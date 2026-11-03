Tenerife striker De Miguel dies after on-field collision

Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel has died after the 30-year-old suffered a serious injury during a Spanish second-division match.

The forward suffered head and chest injuries during a match against Andorra on Monday, in a heavy collision with goalkeeper Jesus Owono, who was sent off for his challenge.

De Miguel’s condition was described as ‘stable but serious’ on Monday but his health deteriorated on Tuesday morning, with the Spaniard passing away at 07:00 GMT (08:00 local time).

“Heartbroken, with a lump in our throats and unable to believe this is true, CD Tenerife announces the tragic death of Jesus de Miguel Alameda,” a club statement said.

“There are no words of comfort; there is absolutely nothing that can lessen this overwhelming sadness. We stand with his grieving family, with his loved ones, with all of Tenerife who mourn this cruel loss today.

“The family of Jesus de Miguel is grateful for each and every expression of support received, and also requests, from the bottom of their hearts, the utmost respect for their privacy during these terrible times.”

Andorra, who are co-owned by former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, said: “With broken hearts and devastated, we want to send our most sincere condolences to the family of Jesus de Miguel, to all his team-mates, friends, and to CD Tenerife.”

Tenerife and Andorra were drawing 2-2 seven minutes into stoppage time when the incident occurred.

Owono ran towards the centre circle to clear a long ball when his knee appeared to collide with De Miguel.

The striker lay motionless on the pitch as medical staff treated him before he was taken by ambulance from Tenerife’s Estadio Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez to hospital.

Players from both teams were visibly distressed by the incident, with a number of De Miguel’s team-mates in tears.

The referee showed Owono a straight red card before abandoning the match.

Spanish media, including Marca, reported De Miguel suffered a cardiac arrest in the ambulance and was resuscitated by paramedics on the way to hospital.

Tenerife described his condition on Monday night as “serious but stable” but a further update on Tuesday morning said De Miguel’s condition had “worsened neurologically”.