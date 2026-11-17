President Donald Trump has said the US is taking “very seriously” the potential for any Iranian plot to attack Washington DC, after he was asked about a CNN report citing US intelligence assessments.

In the Philippines, where he attended the Asean Summit, Trump nodded when asked by a journalist about the report that Tehran was planning to detonate a so-called dirty bomb in the US capital and said: “We’re looking into it.”

CNN cited unnamed US intelligence officials suggesting Iran could target senior figures in Trump’s administration with such an attack.

Iran called the claim “baseless.” Concerns about dirty bombs grew after the 9/11 attacks in 2001, although no such attack has ever occurred.

Such a device would contain radioactive material – such as uranium – which would be scattered through the air when its conventional explosive detonated.

During his comments to reporters in Manila, Trump was asked whether there was reason to believe an attack was imminent.

“I hope it’s not,” he said, “but we take it very seriously because they [the Iranians] happen to be crazy.”

In a statement that preceded Trump’s comments, White House spokesperson Lauren Bis wrote: “We remain vigilant monitoring any and all potential threats, but at this time there are no credible threats to the homeland.”

In a post on X rebutting the CNN article and other US reports, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei wrote: “Those who initiated the aggression against Iran are now seeking to lay the media groundwork for their sinister designs by manufacturing and disseminating baseless allegations.”

Mick Mulroy, a former CIA paramilitary officer and deputy assistant defence secretary, told the BBC: “A dirty bomb is not difficult to make or deploy.”

“Although it is not a weapon of mass destruction, it can be a weapon of mass disruption,” he added.

Imran Bayoumi, a geostrategy expert with the Atlantic Council in Washington DC and former policy adviser to the defence department, said that it remains “unclear how serious” would be the threat of a supposed Iranian dirty bomb.

“But Iran has planned and threatened to attack the US in the past,” he said. “It is also unclear why this report is becoming public now.”

The report comes as national security officials and members of the Trump administration seek congressional renewal of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (Fisa), which allows the US to spy on foreign nationals.

By BBC News