Viktor Orbán Siblings: Get to Know Győző and Áron Orbán

Viktor Mihály Orbán is a Hungarian lawyer and politician who has been one of the most influential and polarizing figures in European politics for more than three decades.

Born on 31 May 1963 in Székesfehérvár and raised partly in the villages of Alcsútdoboz and Felcsút, he rose from student activist during the final years of communism to become Hungary’s longest-serving prime minister in the modern era.

He first held office from 1998 to 2002 and returned to power in 2010, remaining in the post through successive election victories until 2026.

As leader of the Fidesz party, which he helped found, Orbán has shaped Hungarian politics around themes of national sovereignty, Christian conservative values, and what he has called “illiberal democracy.”

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Viktor is the eldest of three brothers born to Győző Orbán, an agricultural engineer who later became a successful entrepreneur in the quarrying and mining sector, and Erzsébet Sípos, a special-needs teacher and speech therapist.

His younger brother Győző Orbán Jr., born in 1965, trained as an engineer-economist and has worked primarily in the family’s business interests, particularly companies involved in stone and peat extraction such as those based around Gánt.

The youngest brother, Áron Orbán, born in 1977, has also pursued a career in business, including ownership and leadership roles in companies dealing with firearms, tactical equipment, and related products.

Career

Orbán studied law at Eötvös Loránd University in Budapest, graduating in 1987 with a thesis on the Polish Solidarity movement.

While still a student he became a founding member of the Alliance of Young Democrats (Fidesz) in 1988.

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He gained national attention in June 1989 with a bold speech at the reburial of Imre Nagy and other leaders of the 1956 revolution, calling for free elections and the withdrawal of Soviet troops.

After a short period of study at Pembroke College, Oxford, funded by a Soros Foundation scholarship, he returned to Hungary and entered parliament in the first free elections of 1990.

He became president of Fidesz in 1993 and led the party through its transformation from a liberal youth movement into a centre-right force.

In 1998, at the age of 35, he became Europe’s youngest prime minister, heading a coalition government that oversaw Hungary’s accession to NATO.

After losing power in 2002 he spent eight years in opposition, rebuilding Fidesz into a dominant force.

Returning to office in 2010 with a two-thirds parliamentary majority, he went on to win further decisive victories in 2014, 2018 and 2022.

During these years his governments rewrote the constitution, reshaped the media landscape, strengthened border controls, and pursued an independent foreign policy that often diverged from mainstream EU positions.

In the April 2026 parliamentary elections Fidesz suffered major losses and Orbán conceded defeat, ending his second long tenure as prime minister.

Accolades

Orbán has received a range of national and international distinctions reflecting both official recognition and the political alliances he has cultivated.

Early in his career he was awarded the Freedom Award by the American Enterprise Institute and the New Atlantic Initiative in 2001, as well as the Franz Josef Strauss Prize from the Hanns Seidel Foundation the same year.

France bestowed upon him the Grand Cross of the National Order of Merit.

Later honours include the Commander’s Grand Cross of the Order of the Lithuanian Grand Duke Gediminas, the Order of the Republika Srpska, high decorations from Serbia and the Serbian Orthodox Church, the Order of Friendship (First Class) from Kazakhstan, and recognition from the Russian Orthodox Church.

Within Hungary he has been granted honorary citizenships and various civic distinctions.