Deputy President Kithure Kindiki says the government remains committed to safeguarding the independence of the Judiciary for it to deliver justice effectively and efficiently.

Prof. Kindiki said the administration appreciates all the efforts aimed at strengthening the delivery of justice noting its significance in the development of all facets of the economy.

“The Government recognizes that a strong, independent and effective Judiciary is indispensable to constitutional democracy, economic development and social progress. The Judiciary plays a central role in protecting rights, resolving disputes, upholding the rule of law and ensuring that public power is exercised within constitutional limits,” DP stated.

Speaking on Friday when he graced the launch of the State of the Judiciary and the Administration of Justice Annual Report for the Financial Year 2025/2026 in Nairobi, the Deputy President said the administration has shown its commitment through increased budgetary allocation since coming into office in 2022.

The Deputy President also indicated that President Ruto has fulfilled previous requests by the Judicial Service Commission covering better retirement benefits for judges and hastening delivery of title deeds for courts lacking the crucial document.

This has been achieved through signing into law the Judges’ Retirement Benefits Act, 2026 by the President last March.

On Friday, Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome also presented two title deeds for the Supreme Court premises ending years of uncertainty over the ownership of land for the country’s top court. The CS also handed over a title for a proposed Court in Kapsabet town.

“I am glad that we have covered a lot of ground on the promises by the President including presentation today of title deeds for Supreme Court precincts and the parking area,” DP noted.

Further, Prof. Kindiki said in the 2026/2027 financial year, the Judiciary’s budget rose to 30.4 billion shillings, up from 27.15 billion shillings the last budget year.

Further, he said the Government has supported the appointment of additional 53 Judges to strengthen adjudicative capacity, address case backlogs and improve efficiency.

“Just as we invest in roads, energy and digital connectivity to support economic activity, we must invest in a justice system that provides legal certainty, protects rights and facilitates investment and enterprise,” DP reiterated.

Owing to the increased investment and other key reforms, he stated, the Judiciary for the second consecutive financial year resolved more cases than were filed.

During the period, 576,702 cases were dispensed with against the 561,580 newly filed in the financial year achieving a Case Clearance Rate of 103 per cent. Of these 190,779 cases had been pending for more than one year, including 37,757 that were over five years old.

Prof. Kindiki challenged the courts to work harder to clear more than 341,000 cases still pending for over one year.

“The Judiciary must continue playing its rightful role by reducing delays, strengthening commercial dispute resolution and ensuring that justice delivery supports economic and social progress,” he stressed.

In reference to the recently enacted Judges’ Retirement Benefits Act, Prof. Kindiki said the law has been long overdue but had been fast-tracked by the administration.

“This legislation addresses longstanding concerns regarding Judges’ retirement benefits and provides a more predictable framework for their welfare, thereby strengthening institutional independence and security of tenure,” he noted.

Additionally, the Cabinet last June approved the Judicial Performance Improvement Project Phase II which is a 26-billion-shilling infrastructure project in partnership with the World Bank targeting modernization of the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal and consolidation of infrastructure for tribunals and Judiciary administration and a permanent home for the Kenya Judiciary Academy.

“These investments will be critical in addressing infrastructure deficiencies, improving working conditions and strengthening the institutional capacity necessary for effective justice delivery,” DP added.

The remaining issues including the proposed enactment of the Tribunals Bill and Kenya Judiciary Academy Bill and review of the Small Claims Court Act are being fast-tracked, DP assured.