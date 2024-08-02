Bryce Dallas Howard, an accomplished actress and director, has a net worth of $25 million. She is the eldest daughter of filmmaker Ron Howard and is renowned for her roles in films such as “The Village,” “Spider-Man 3,” “The Help,” and “Jurassic World.” Additionally, Howard directed the 2019 documentary “Dads” and episodes of the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian” and “The Book of Boba Fett.”

Bryce Dallas Howard Net Worth $25 Million Date of Birth March 2, 1981 Place of Birth Los Angeles, California Nationality American Profession Actress, Director

Early Life

Bryce Dallas Howard was born on March 2, 1981, in Los Angeles, California, to filmmaker and actor Ron Howard and writer Cheryl Howard. She has two younger sisters, twins Paige and Jocelyn, and a younger brother, Reed. Raised away from the show business world, Howard and her siblings were encouraged to play outdoors and pursue other hobbies. Despite this, Howard began appearing as an extra in her father’s films at the age of seven, including “Parenthood,” “Apollo 13,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” and “A Beautiful Mind.”

Howard grew up in Westchester County, New York, and on a farm in Greenwich, Connecticut. She attended Stagedoor Manor performing arts camp and Greenwich Country Day School before graduating from Byram Hills High School in 1999. She then enrolled at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, taking classes at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting and the Experimental Theatre Wing. Howard also studied at the Steppenwolf Theatre Company’s School in Chicago and the Actors Center in New York.

Start of Acting Career

Early in her career, Howard appeared in various New York theatrical productions, including “House & Garden,” “Tartuffe,” and Shakespeare’s “As You Like It.” Her performance in “As You Like It” caught the attention of filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, who cast her in his 2004 fantasy thriller “The Village.” Howard played Ivy, the blind daughter of the village chief who ventures into the forbidden outside world.

She then starred in Lars von Trier’s drama “Manderlay,” replacing Nicole Kidman in the role of Grace Margaret Mulligan. In 2006, Howard reunited with Shyamalan for the supernatural thriller “Lady in the Water” and reprised her stage role as Rosalind in Kenneth Branagh’s film adaptation of “As You Like It.”

Film Breakthroughs

Howard gained international fame in 2007 when she played Gwen Stacy in the superhero blockbuster “Spider-Man 3.” The following year, she starred in the independent film “The Loss of a Teardrop Diamond.” Howard returned to blockbuster filmmaking with 2009’s “Terminator Salvation,” portraying Katherine Brewster Connor opposite Christian Bale’s John Connor. In 2010, she appeared in “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” and Clint Eastwood’s “Hereafter.”

In 2011, Howard had significant supporting roles in “The Help” and “50/50.” In “The Help,” she played Hilly Holbrook, a racist socialite, and the film was a critical and commercial success. As part of the ensemble cast, Howard won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Howard’s major role in “Jurassic World” further elevated her stardom, where she played the operations manager of the dinosaur park. She reprised this role in “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” and “Jurassic World: Dominion.”

Other notable films include the 2016 remake of “Pete’s Dragon,” the crime drama “Gold,” and the musical biopic “Rocketman,” where she portrayed Elton John’s mother.

Television Career

On television, Howard directed a segment of the 2013 Lifetime anthology series “Call Me Crazy: A Five Film.” She delivered one of her most acclaimed performances in the “Nosedive” episode of the science-fiction anthology series “Black Mirror,” earning a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination. Howard directed multiple episodes of the Disney+ “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian” in 2019 and 2020, as well as “The Book of Boba Fett.”

Personal Life

While studying at New York University, Howard met actor Seth Gabel. They dated for five years before marrying in June 2006. A week after their wedding, Howard discovered she was pregnant with their first child, and she gave birth to their son, Theodore. In 2012, the couple welcomed their second child, a daughter named Beatrice. In 2019, Howard and her family moved from Santa Monica, California, to an eco-conscious home in upstate New York, previously owned by actor William Hurt.

