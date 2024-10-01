Whoopi Goldberg Siblings: Remembering Clyde K. Johnson

Whoopi Goldberg is an acclaimed actress, comedian, author, and television personality.

She is one of the few entertainers to achieve the EGOT status, winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award.

Her breakout role came in The Color Purple, followed by her Oscar-winning performance in Ghost and the hit Sister Act films.

As a co-host on The View, Goldberg has also made significant contributions to television and literature.

Siblings

Goldberg has one sibling, an older brother named Clyde K. Johnson, who passed away in 2015 at the age of 65 due to a brain aneurysm.

Goldberg often reflects on their close relationship and has honored him in various tributes, particularly on significant occasions like her birthdays.

She was raised alongside Clyde by their mother, Emma Johnson, in New York City.

Career

Goldberg began her career in the 1970s as a stand-up comedian.

She initially performed in clubs in San Francisco, where her unique style and ability to address social issues through humor quickly garnered attention.

In 1983, she created The Spook Show, a one-woman performance that showcased her comedic talent and storytelling ability.

Goldberg’s breakthrough role came with the film The Color Purple in 1985, directed by Steven Spielberg.

In this adaptation of Alice Walker’s novel, she portrayed Celie, a young African American woman facing immense hardships.

Her powerful performance earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress and established her as a leading actress in Hollywood.

Goldberg further solidified her status with her Oscar-winning role in Ghost, where she played Oda Mae Brown, a psychic who helps a murdered man communicate with his girlfriend.

The film was both a critical and commercial success, making it one of the defining films of her career.

In addition to her film success, Goldberg starred in the beloved comedy Sister Act, where she played Deloris Van Cartier, a lounge singer who goes into witness protection in a convent.

The film was not only critically acclaimed but also achieved significant box office success, leading to a sequel, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit.

Transitioning to television, Goldberg became a co-host on the daytime talk show The View in 2007.

Her presence on the show has made her a prominent voice in television, known for her candid discussions on current events and social issues.

One of Goldberg’s notable achievements is reaching EGOT status, which means she has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award.

She won an Emmy Award for producing the special Beyond Tara: The Extraordinary Life of Hattie McDaniel in 2002.

Additionally, Goldberg earned Grammy Awards for Best Comedy Recording in 1986 and another Grammy in 1990.

Her Academy Award came for her performance in Ghost, while she won a Tony Award as a producer of the Broadway musical Thoroughly Modern Millie in 2002.

Beyond acting and television hosting, Whoopi is also an accomplished author.

She has written several books, including Book and Is It Just Me?, where she shares personal stories and insights from her life.

Furthermore, Goldberg has produced various films and television shows, expanding her influence within the entertainment industry.

Awards and accolades

Goldberg has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her illustrious career, reflecting her significant impact on film, television and theater.

Goldberg won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Ghost, after being nominated for her role in The Color Purple.

She has also received two Golden Globe Awards, winning for The Color Purple and Ghost, along with several nominations in other categories.

Additionally, Goldberg earned a BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actress for Ghost.

In television, she has been recognized with multiple Primetime Emmy Awards, winning two, including one for her role as a co-host on The View.

Goldberg has received numerous nominations across various categories, showcasing her versatility as a performer.

Her contributions to comedy and entertainment have also earned her several Grammy Awards, including one for Best Comedy Recording.

Beyond these major awards, Goldberg has been honored with various accolades such as the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor and the GLAAD Vanguard Award.

Her humanitarian efforts have been recognized as well, highlighting her commitment to social causes.