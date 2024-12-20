William Kabogo Welcomes Cabinet Secretary Nomination

Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo has expressed his gratitude following his nomination as the Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communication, and Digital Economy. Kabogo thanked President William Ruto and Kenyans for the opportunity to serve.

“Grateful to President H.E. Dr. William Samoei Ruto for the trust and honour of nominating me as Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communication & Digital Economy. Thank you, Mr. President and the people of Kenya, for this opportunity,” Kabogo wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

If approved by the parliament, he will replace Margaret Nyambura Ndung’u who has been appointed as Kenya’s Ambassador to Ghana.

Who is William Kabogo?

Born on April 4, 1961, in Komothai village, Githunguri Constituency, Kabogo’s journey to prominence began in education. He attended St. George’s Ruiru Primary School before advancing to Thika Technical School from 1975 to 1978. He later pursued a Bachelor of Commerce degree at Punjab University in India.

Kabogo is the party leader of Tujibebe Wakenya Party and served as the first Governor of Kiambu County, a position he secured in the 2013 General Elections. Before this, he was the Member of Parliament for Juja Constituency, a seat he won in 2002 and reclaimed in a 2010 by-election after successfully challenging the election results in court.

Political Career

Kabogo’s political career began in 2002 when he vied for the Juja Parliamentary Seat under KANU but lost to the incumbent, Stephen Ndichu. Undeterred, he switched to the Sisi Kwa Sisi party, where he triumphed over Ndichu in the general elections.

In 2007, Kabogo lost his seat to George Thuo but made a comeback in 2010 after a successful petition led to a by-election, which he won by a landslide on a Narc-Kenya ticket.

In 2013, he became the first Governor of Kiambu County but faced defeat in 2017 when he lost to Ferdinand Waititu in the Jubilee Party nominations. Kabogo ran as an independent candidate in the general election but was ultimately unsuccessful.

