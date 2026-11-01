Woman found dead in Embakasi with suspected strangulation marks

Police in Embakasi, Nairobi are investigating the suspected murder of a 26-year-old woman found dead inside her friend’s house.

The deceased, identified as Damaris Nalo, was discovered lying lifeless on the floor when her host returned home from work on October 29.

According to police, the woman had left home at around 7.30am, leaving Nalo behind after she sought accommodation following an alleged disagreement with her husband.

At around 11.10am, the host received a telephone call from a man identified only as Cornel, said to be Nalo’s former husband.

During the call, the man allegedly questioned her decision to accommodate Nalo, sparking an argument.

The circumstances surrounding the events that followed remain unclear.

When the woman returned home later in the day, she reportedly found Nalo’s lifeless body on the floor and alerted authorities.

Police visited the scene and confirmed the death and observed suspected strangulation marks on the deceased’s neck and a fresh bruise on her left cheek.

The motive behind the suspected killing had not been established.

Nalo’s body was moved to the City Mortuary, where it was preserved pending a postmortem examination.

Police are pursuing investigations to establish the circumstances of her death.

Meanwhile, one person died and 10 others were injured after a fire destroyed approximately 100 iron-sheet houses in Mukuru kwa Njenga, Nairobi.

The fire broke out on October 29, in residential structures adjacent to Mukuru Level Four Hospital.

Police visited the scene as three fire engines deployed by Nairobi City County helped contain the blaze.

Approximately 100 mabati houses were completely destroyed in the fire.

However, tragedy struck during the clearing of the scene when a concrete slab caved in and collapsed, trapping several people who had returned to salvage their belongings.

Rescue teams were called in and managed to retrieve 11 people from the rubble.

They were rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital and Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital for emergency treatment.

One of the rescued victims was subsequently confirmed dead.

Crime Scene Investigation officers from Embakasi photographed, processed and documented the scene.