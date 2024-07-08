Woman on the Run After Killing Husband in Dispute Over Domestic Animal in Nyamira

A woman is on the run after she allegedly stabbed and killed her husband in a domestic fight over their cow in Gesima village, Nyamira County.

The body of Francis Otiso, 43 was found in their home with a stab in the neck.

The incident happened on Sunday July 7 in the morning.

The body, according to police was found lying in a pool of blood with visible injuries in the neck. It was established the deceased and his wife had engaged in a domestic fight over a cow the woman had bought.

The fight prompted the woman pick a kitchen knife that she used stabbing him in the neck killing him on the spot.

It is not clear why the couple was quarreling over the animal.

According to police, the suspect escaped the scene when she noticed the response of members of the public. She feared she would be lynched.

A kitchen knife with bloodstains was recovered at the scene.

Police said they are looking for the woman for interrogation.

The body was moved to Gucha Private Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old man was shot and killed in Turkwel, Marich, West Pokot County.

Police said the man was shot dead while in possession of five dead dears.

It is not clear where he got the animals. It is however believed he had killed them at the nearby national park.

His body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures.