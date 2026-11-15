25-year-old man stabbed to death after midnight quarrel in Dagoretti

Police in Dagoretti, Nairobi, are hunting for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a 25-year-old man to death following a midnight quarrel at Muthinthia area.

The victim, identified as David Lamwenya, died while receiving treatment at a hospital after sustaining a stab wound to the chest in the attack reported in the early hours of Sunday, November 15, 2026.

According to police, the deceased was rushed to hospital by neighbours after he was allegedly stabbed by a man whom he lived with at Muthinthia.

An eyewitness told police that the two men had quarrelled at around midnight for reasons that remain unclear.

During the confrontation, the assailant allegedly picked up a knife and stabbed Lamwenya in the chest before fleeing with the weapon after realising he had seriously injured him.

The victim was taken to hospital, where doctors attempted to save his life but he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Officers from Mutuini Police Station visited the hospital and confirmed the fatal stabbing.

Crime scene investigators from Dagoretti processed and documented the scene before the body was transferred to City Mortuary for preservation pending a postmortem examination.

Police have launched investigations and are pursuing the suspect.

And a 45-year-old man was burnt to death after a fire broke out following a gas cylinder explosion at a residential settlement in Reuben area, Makadara Sub-County, Nairobi.

The victim, identified as Benson Kaku Kebe, died after the fire engulfed a section of the settlement on Saturday, November 14, 2026.

Locals said the fire started when a gas cylinder exploded inside one of the rooms, triggering a blaze that spread to neighbouring structures.

Approximately 30 mabati structures were destroyed in the incident, while property of unknown value was reduced to ashes.

Police officers who visited the scene later discovered the charred remains of Kebe, who had been burnt beyond recognition.

The scene was visited by officers from Makadara and Reuben police stations, while crime scene personnel photographed and documented the area.

The body was subsequently moved to Nairobi Funeral Home, where it was preserved pending a postmortem examination.

Police are expected to establish the full circumstances surrounding the explosion and the fire.