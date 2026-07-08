Antonee Robinson Siblings: Getting to Know Sean and Sarah

Antonee Robinson, often known by his nickname “Jedi,” is a professional soccer player who serves as a left-back for Premier League club Fulham and the United States men’s national team.

Born on August 8, 1997, in Milton Keynes, England, he was raised in Liverpool.

Robinson holds dual English and American citizenship, qualifying for the US through his father Marlon, who was born in England but raised in White Plains, New York, and became a US citizen.

He is also of Jamaican descent through his paternal grandparents.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Antonee has an older brother named Sean and a sister named Sarah.

Sean, in particular, fostered Antonee’s competitive spirit from a young age through sibling rivalries and shared athletic pursuits, with their father Marlon coaching early teams.

Sarah helped keep him level-headed amid his rising career.

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Career

Robinson joined Everton’s academy at age 11 and progressed through the ranks, earning recognition as an Under-18 Players’ Player of the Season despite early injury setbacks, including knee surgery and a later heart rhythm issue that nearly derailed a potential move to AC Milan.

He gained senior experience on loan at Bolton Wanderers in League One and then permanently at Wigan Athletic in the Championship, where he established himself as a standout left-back.

In 2020, he transferred to Fulham for around £2 million.

After an initial relegation from the Premier League, he played a key role in their immediate promotion back to the top flight as Championship winners in 2021-22, earning a spot on the EFL Championship Team of the Season.

At Fulham, Robinson has become a fan favorite and consistent performer, known for his work rate, interceptions, and creative contributions with assists.

He has signed contract extensions and captained the side on occasion, solidifying his status as one of the Premier League’s top left-backs.

Internationally, Robinson debuted for the US senior team in 2018 after youth appearances.

He has since become a mainstay, contributing to three CONCACAF Nations League titles (2021, 2023, and 2024) and featuring prominently in World Cup qualifying and tournament squads, including the 2026 edition on home soil.

Accolades

At Fulham, Robinson won the Player of the Season award for 2023-24 and helped secure the 2021-22 EFL Championship title with a place in the Team of the Season.

On the international stage, he has been part of three victorious CONCACAF Nations League campaigns with the United States.

In 2024, he was named U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year, becoming the first defender to receive the honor since 2006, in recognition of his consistent excellence for both club and country.