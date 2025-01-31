Arati rebukes ‘ODM tumbocrats’ in Ruto govt over Sifuna censure

Kisii Governor Simba Arati has read a riot act on an ODM party faction censuring party Secretary General Edwin Sifuna over his hardline position against the broadbased President William Ruto administration.

Arati said only Nairobi Senator Sifuna was licensed by the party membership to speak the mind of the party when duty calls.

” I want to call upon all those are making noise to leave Senator Sifuna alone.. He speaks the mind of the party,” Arati stated.

“I have seen several attacks on him… All of you need to know is that Senator Sifuna is the Secretary General of ODM, he is the official spokesperson of the party,” affirmed Arati.

The ODM party, stated Arati, would make a decision in connection to the 2027 polls in the near future.

“I know there are those who because they have heard that Baba is going to African Union and now have begun to misbehave they want to become sell outs, tumbocrats.. Relax guys.. We are in charge, the party is strong,” the Deputy Party leader said.

The partinership between party leader Raila Odinga and President William Ruto does not take away the license of the Secretary General to raise concerns on state governance, Arati added.

“Yes we are working with the government of William Ruto but our spokesperson who speaks what we stand for, who speaks the mind of the party is Senator Sifuna… He is the only person licensed to speak on our behalf.”

“We shall make a decision in the near future.. We are meeting soon to call people to order, “he said.

The party, he said, was supporting Ruto through the officials donated to him under the arrangement between Odinga and Ruto but this does not mean they are in government too.

“We are not in government, we only send people we call expertise to help Ruto deliver… Any good citizen would want any government of the day to deliver and that is exactly what we have done.

“If we have an issue with Ruto let’s have it from 2027, for now let’s pray for him and that God grants him good health and delivers… We shall only charge him at the ballot,” said Arati.

He was speaking in Kisii outside his office during an event.