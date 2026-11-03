Autopsy reveals actress Regina Re’s mother died from multiple stab wounds

The postmortem on the body of 86-year-old Dorita Macharia, mother of actress Regina Re, revealed she died from excessive bleeding following multiple stab wounds to the neck.

Government pathologist Dr. Bernard Midia also found cuts on her face and neck, pointing to a violent attack.

The findings come a day after Regina Re, her daughter Thandie Malaika, her brother Jimmy Macharia and Immanuel Munyeki were remanded for 10 days as detectives investigate the death.

DCI detectives from Gigiri, three pathologists and lawyers representing the deceased and the accused converged at Lee Funeral Home for Dorita’s postmortem examination.

Dorita was found dead in her Loresho Ridge Estate home on October 30 night following an alleged altercation with her granddaughter, Thandie Malaika. This was after she found her and her boyfriend in a compromising situation in her house prompting a confrontation.

The team in the postmortem revealed the findings after the exercise.

“The injuries consisted of multiple stab wounds to the neck with injury to the blood vessels which led to severe external bleeding, and two stab wounds in the neck,” said Dr. Midia.

The postmortem also revealed additional cuts and wounds on her face, neck and arms, beyond the injuries sustained in the fatal attack.

“There were also other sharp force injuries inside wounds, cut wounds to various parts of the body but mainly around the face and neck, there were more than 20 … there were also other injuries including the left upper arm, there was a fracture on that arm,” Dr. Midia noted.

Some wounds were so deep that pathologists indicated the weapon may have been sharper than an ordinary kitchen knife, raising further questions about what was used in the fatal attack.

“I have seen a sharp force so it was most likely blade, it could have been a knife but it was a sharp, sharp, sharp object,” noted Dr. Midia.

All parties present expressed satisfaction with the findings, which detectives hope will help reconstruct the events leading to the 86-year-old’s death, identify those responsible and establish the motive behind the killing within a family home.

“We are glad this exercise has been concluded to the extent that we now know what the cause of her death was; the rest is entirely up to the DCI to establish the perpetrators and the motive,” the victim’s lawyer, Philip Murgor, stated.

The autopsy came a day after actress Regina Re, her daughter Thandie Malaika, her brother Jimmy Macharia and Immanuel Munyeki appeared before the Kibera Law Courts.

The four were remanded for 10 days as detectives complete investigations and determine whether to charge them in connection with the 86-year-old’s death.

According to an affidavit filed by investigating officer David Njoroge, Dorita reportedly had a disagreement with her granddaughter, Thandie, on Friday night after allegedly finding her in a compromising situation with her boyfriend.

The elderly woman is said to have ordered Thandie and other friends who were at the premises to leave her house.

Dorita was not happy with the affair in her house.

Investigators told the court that a commotion followed, prompting Thandie to leave before returning to the house, where she remained with her grandmother for approximately an hour.

A commotion is said to have happened in the house which left the old woman dead.

Dorita was subsequently found lying in a pool of blood, with deep cut wounds, including an injury at the back of her neck.

It is claimed some of the relatives rushed to the scene and tried to cover up the same by cleaning it.

Regina paid a tribute to her mom in a post on her social media.

“My dearest Mommy…We just celebrated your 86th birthday…

Two days later God chose you to celebrate with Him… eternally in heaven.

For all the care, support & love you poured into your family, in your own unique way…

And for all the many years God gave you to us…I am deeply grateful & forever will sing.

May God grant we who are still down here, peace and understanding;

And may perpetual light shine eternally on your soul…,” said part of the post.