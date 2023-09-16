Autopsy Shows Nairobi Hospital Finance Boss was Stabbed 25 Times

Fresh details show Nairobi Hospital finance director Erick Maigo was stabbed 25 times leading to his death.

The postmortem exercise which was conducted at the Lee Funeral Home on Saturday revealed some vital organs were raptured by the stabs in the attack.

This caused both external and internal bleeding.

The autopsy showed there were no defence injuries meaning the man lay as he was being stabbed.

Chief government pathologist Johansen Oduor conducted the autopsy.

It is likely he was poisoned and indisposed before being attacked. Sample were picked for toxicology tests.

Read: Nairobi Hospital Acting Finance Director Erick Maigo Murdered at Woodley Home

“The attacker did not steal anything from the deceased house and it seems her intention was to kill,” said an official.

Maigo, 36 was Friday morning found murdered in his house at Woodley estate, Nairobi.

He had on Thursday night arrived at the house in the company of the woman and neighbors said they played loud music until late.

Maigo’s body was found with the 25 stabs minutes after he had been killed at about 6 am, police said.

The suspected assailant, a female who had probably spent the night at the house escaped minutes before police arrived.

Police had counted 16 stab wounds at the scene but the autopsy confirmed them to be 25.

Read Also: Nairobi Hospital Mourns Slain Finance Director After Body Found with 16 Stab Wounds

Investigations team said the stabs shows it was either driven by rage or something else.

His family attended the postmortem exercise.

Neighbors at the Woodley Annex said they heard Maigo groaning in pain and seeking attention.

They decided to go to his door and knocked it only to be confronted by a woman who informed them all was well and she was looking for the keys to open.

The woman peeped through the window saying she could not find the keys of the door.

The neighbors could hear Maigo still groaning in pain and seeking help.

Read Also: Court Awards Ex-Nairobi Hospital Employee Sh1.3 Million for Wrongful Dismissal

The lady who was in the house refused to open prompting the neighbors to alert the security at the compound.

They asked the security not to allow anyone from the house to leave.

According to police, they rushed to the Kibra police station where they made a report of a suspicious activities at the house.

By the time police arrived at the scene they found the woman suspected to have acted alone missing. The rear door was open and Maigo’s body was lying in a pool of blood on the floor.

Police said the body had 25 stab wounds.

The murder comes ahead of a planned annual general meeting of the troubled hospital.

Read Also: Nairobi Hospital on the Spot Over 8-year-old Boy’ Death

Police said they are investigating murder and are pursuing a suspect who is yet to be identified.

Police said they are yet to establish the motive of the murder.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...