Aviation Stakeholders Back Air Service Agreements Between Kenya and 18 Countries

Aviation industry stakeholders have backed the ratification of Bilateral Air Services Agreements (BASAs) between Kenya and 18 other countries, saying the deals will expand market access and improve air connectivity.

The stakeholders expressed their support during a meeting of the National Assembly’s Transport and Infrastructure Committee, chaired by Ndia MP George Kariuki.

The agreements seek to open more destinations to Kenyan airlines, increase passenger and cargo flight frequencies and allow the exercise of fifth-freedom traffic rights within and outside Africa, subject to approval by the relevant aeronautical authorities.

Representatives from the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), Kenya Airports Authority (KAA), Kenya Association of Air Operators (KAAO), the State Department for Aviation and Aerospace Development, Kenya Airways and Safarilink confirmed their participation in the negotiations and urged Parliament to conclude the ratification process.

Each stakeholder expressed support for the agreements, citing their potential to open new markets and strengthen Kenya’s aviation sector.

KAA told the committee that developing air services was part of its mandate and required strong bilateral agreements to support connectivity and the growth of the aviation industry.

Kenya Airways representative Isaac Mwangi said the airline had participated in the initial negotiations and supported the completion of the process.

“Hon. Members, we are one of the stakeholders that participated in the initial negotiations. Today’s agenda is one we have been part of, and we support the completion of the project,” he said.

A KCAA representative also urged lawmakers to approve the agreements, saying they would expand Kenya’s access to international markets.

“We strongly support the ratification of these agreements between Kenya and 18 other states; this will open us to new markets in the world. Thank you, Hon. Members,” the representative said.

During the meeting, stakeholders highlighted the positive performance of Africa’s aviation industry, citing strong passenger traffic and improved operational efficiency.

They attributed the growth to expanded routes, improved connectivity and rising demand for domestic and international air travel.

However, committee members raised concerns about the repatriation of taxes collected by airlines in foreign destinations.

Ethiopia was singled out as a country whose stringent rules make it difficult for Kenyan airlines to repatriate revenue collected there, while Ethiopian carriers reportedly face fewer difficulties repatriating taxes collected in Kenya.

The carbon tax was also identified as a contentious issue that increases the cost of doing business in the aviation sector.

Limuru MP John Kiragu urged stakeholders to continue developing solutions to the challenges facing Africa’s aviation industry.

He also questioned whether the agreements would benefit ordinary travellers, noting that some existing regulations had made air travel between neighbouring African countries expensive.

“My question would be, who are we ratifying for, who are the beneficiaries of this exercise? Some of the rules have made it expensive to travel across neighbouring countries in Africa; air mobility should be made affordable. I therefore support this ratification,” he said.

The 18 countries listed in the agreements are Cabo Verde, Oman, Algeria, Brazil, Zimbabwe, Luxembourg, Somalia, Iceland, the Dominican Republic, the Russian Federation, Guinea, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Morocco, Poland, Haiti and Swaziland.