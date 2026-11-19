The family of a 49-year-old herdsman from Baringo County has moved to the High Court in Nairobi seeking orders compelling the Inspector General of Police to produce him in court, dead or alive, more than a month after he was allegedly abducted by armed men.

Julius Kisam Nguraliet was allegedly abducted from his home in Adomoyon village, Paka Hills, Tiaty Constituency, on October 17, 2026, at around 10.30 pm by heavily armed men wearing balaclavas who identified themselves as officers from the Special Operations Group of the Kenya Police Service.

In an application filed at the Milimani High Court Criminal Division, the family says Nguraliet has remained missing since the incident, with his whereabouts unknown to his wife, children and other relatives.

The application names the Inspector General of Police, the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration as respondents, with the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and the Attorney General listed as interested parties.

According to an affidavit sworn by his firstborn son, Victor Kiprop Nguraliyet, the events leading to the alleged abduction began around October 12, when his father started receiving calls from men claiming to be officers in charge of the Special Operations Group in the area.

The callers allegedly demanded that Nguraliet surrender a firearm they claimed was in his possession.

However, the family maintains that he had already surrendered his weapon during a government disarmament exercise.

Court documents show that on November 12, 2025, Nguraliet surrendered an AK47 rifle, serial number 0577, together with four rounds of ammunition, to the Chief of Paka Location.

The family has attached a certificate confirming the surrender to the court application.

His son says his father sought advice from local elders after being repeatedly pressured to produce another firearm, despite having surrendered the one he owned.

The elders allegedly advised him to find another firearm and hand it over to the officers, but he reportedly told them he could not afford to purchase one.

On the night of October 17, the armed men allegedly broke into his house, where he was sleeping with his wife, searched the premises for the firearm, assaulted him, handcuffed him and drove away with him in a waiting Landcruiser.

The family says it subsequently reported the incident at Paka Police Station but has not received any information about his whereabouts.

According to the court papers, local administrators and police officers allegedly told the family that the circumstances surrounding the incident suggested a government operation and advised them to wait for his release.

In a certificate of urgency, lawyer Danstan Omari warned that the continued disappearance of Nguraliet had heightened fears for his safety, raising concerns that he could be killed and his body disposed of without his family ever knowing his fate.

The family wants the court to compel the Inspector General of Police to produce Nguraliet before court by November 20, 2026.

It is also seeking orders requiring the Inspector General and the Interior Cabinet Secretary to appear personally before the court and give sworn explanations on his whereabouts and state of health.

The family argues that his continued disappearance has subjected his wife and children to immense suffering, particularly given that he is their breadwinner.

The family claims that some residents who were allegedly taken under similar circumstances have never returned, while others were only released after prolonged periods and court intervention.

Nguraliet, described by his family as a peace-loving man whose livelihood depends on herding cattle, remains missing.

The family is now asking the court to certify the application as urgent and intervene to establish his whereabouts and secure his production.